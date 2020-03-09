Wapsie Valley shocks top-seeded Lake Mills

Lake Mills hit a 3-pointer of its own for a 46-45 game with 3:07 remaining, but the Bulldogs didn't score again.

Meanwhile, Tyler Ott hit a free throw, Kiks Rosengarten grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed free throw and scored to make it 49-45 and a pair of Wapsie defenders wrestled the ball away from Lake Mills' Dashawn Linnen with :20 left on the clock.

The opening half ended at 24-24 with each team experiencing ebbs and flows at the offensive end.

Lake Mills jumped in front 6-0, but Wapsie Valley settled in and trailed just 13-11 by the end of the first quarter. With the Bulldogs swarming all over Rosengarten in the paint, Meyer stepped up to score 10 straight points that kept the Warriors within a possession and then hit a jumper to give Wapsie Valley its first lead at 23-22 with 1:43 left in the half.

Both teams shot 35 percent over the first two quarters, but Lake Mills had 10 offensive rebounds among 23 total boards. Caleb Bacon led that effort with 11 rebounds, including seven at the offensive end while scoring 10 points.