Wapsie Valley grateful to IHSAA

“Our family thing … we were able to get everybody’s parents, grandparents and siblings in that we wanted plus our cheerleaders,” McKowen said. “And even though they could not cheer today, we made sure they got to be a part of this because they have been a huge part of our program.”

McKowen said the IHSAA did the right thing by the kids by allowing them to finish the tournament.

“They did what was right for the kids and letting them to get a chance to finish this thing out and I would’ve said the same thing if we had got beat.”

And after playing in front of a packed lower bowl at Wells Fargo in the first round and semifinal rounds, McKowen said running out to 100 fans was different.

“Once the game started I didn’t even notice it,” McKowen said.

Then McKowen corrected himself, ‘I will be very honest with you, I did notice it because I could scream and they heard me,” McKowen laughed. “I told the kids no excuses. You can’t say you didn’t hear me because you are going to hear me today.

“But once we started coaching and playing the game I didn’t even notice it wasn’t a large crowd.”

Rosengarten concurred.

“They did a very good job of keeping it loud and they were energetic for us,” he said.

