Wapsie Valley gets it done, captures 1A boys' state title

“I was looking at their eyes and I never saw a panic moment,” McKowen said. “I really didn’t.”

The second half saw Meyer wake up.

After be held scoreless in the first half, Meyer scored 10 of his 13 points in the third quarter. With the Golden Bears leading 33-28, he hit a 3-pointer with 5:12 left in the third. An side hoop by Meyer made it 34-33 and then another 3-pointer with 4:22 left put Wapsie into the lead, 36-34, and the game was never tied or did the Warriors trail again.

“We knew we had one job and we finally got it done,” said junior point guard Kobe Risse who had 10 points and eight assists with no turnovers. “We just played so well together the whole tournament and it feels amazing to do it with my brothers.”

Angelo Winkel scored inside 14 seconds into the fourth quarter for the Golden Bears that made it 42-40 Wapsie Valley. But Meyer answered with his third 3-pointer 47 seconds later and the lead was never less than four the rest of the way.

Blayde Bellis added 16 for Wapsie Valley, one of four Warriors in double figures. Plathe and Winkel led the Golden Bears with 16 and 15, respectively. WInkel also had 12 boards.