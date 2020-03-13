Wapsie Valley gets it done, captures 1A boys' state title

DES MOINES -- In 1983, Marty McKowen was thinking bigger and better.
Thirty-seven years later and McKowen never did find a better place than Wapsie Valley of Fairbank.
Behind 21 points and 15 rebounds from Kiks Rosengarten, eighth-seeded completed a magical post-season run by winning the program’s first state championship with a 65-53 win over Algona Garrigan in the Class 1A championship game Friday at Wells Fargo Arena.
And McKowen, he’s glad better never presented itself to him.
“I will be very honest with you when I first started coaching it was going to be a five-year bigger and better,” McKowen said. “I was going to find a bigger and better place to go and I could never find a better place to go.
“This … it is not for me, but for our community. It’s so big. Our school’s first state championship, and our community’s first state championship.”
McKowen had coached seven prior teams to the state tournament, including a state runner-up squad in 2003. Back in December this Warrior team did not look like it would be McKowen’s eighth.
Wapsie Valley was just 3-5 at the Christmas break, but McKowen said he felt like things were about to turn. He was right.
The emergence of sophomore Gunner Meyer into another scoring threat was one component. The team’s all-out effort on defense was another and that proved tantamount in Des Moines this weekend. In a first-round upset of top-seeded Lake Mills, the Warriors held the Bulldogs to 45 points, 27 below their season average. In the semifinals, fourth-seeded Montezuma averaged 71.1 points per game but Wapsie Valley held them to 42 in a 15-point win.
Then Friday, second-seeded Algona Garrigan came in averaging 72.6 and again the Warriors played shutout defense, especially in the second half. The Golden Bears had nine-second chance points in the first half while building a 29-26 halftime. In the second half, Garrigan scored zero second-chance points.
“They made a couple of adjustments and all of sudden boom we are here and get it finished off,” McKowen said. “The kids believed in each other and that is the biggest thing. And our ability to play defense.
“If you look at what we did to a lot of teams (during the post-season run) … teams that were averaging 60s and 70s and throughout the tournament trail we shut them down. That takes a lot of work. You don’t do that by walking on the court. They had to bust themselves all the time to play defense the way they did.”
In the championship, the Warriors (21-7) looked the part from the start.
The teams traded 3-pointers to open the game before the Golden Bears built 10-4 lead with Cameron Baade’s trey giving Garrigan (24-3) the six-point lead.
But Rosengarten finally got going and score seven-straight points, including a 3-pointer that was followed by a Tyler Ott triple as part of a 12-0 run that saw Wapsie Valley surge into a 16-10 lead. The two teams then traded the lead seven times in the second quarter before the Golden Bears scored the final two baskets to lead 29-26.
“I was looking at their eyes and I never saw a panic moment,” McKowen said. “I really didn’t.”
The second half saw Meyer wake up.
After be held scoreless in the first half, Meyer scored 10 of his 13 points in the third quarter. With the Golden Bears leading 33-28, he hit a 3-pointer with 5:12 left in the third. An side hoop by Meyer made it 34-33 and then another 3-pointer with 4:22 left put Wapsie into the lead, 36-34, and the game was never tied or did the Warriors trail again.
“We knew we had one job and we finally got it done,” said junior point guard Kobe Risse who had 10 points and eight assists with no turnovers. “We just played so well together the whole tournament and it feels amazing to do it with my brothers.”
Angelo Winkel scored inside 14 seconds into the fourth quarter for the Golden Bears that made it 42-40 Wapsie Valley. But Meyer answered with his third 3-pointer 47 seconds later and the lead was never less than four the rest of the way.
Blayde Bellis added 16 for Wapsie Valley, one of four Warriors in double figures. Plathe and Winkel led the Golden Bears with 16 and 15, respectively. WInkel also had 12 boards.
“This is what the journey is all about is upsets,” Rosengarten said of the Warriors going to the No. 4 seed in their own district to winning a state championship. “We didn’t upset anybody. We knew we were the better team and we just came out on top.
“This is an amazing feeling. It is incredible.”