Wapsie Valley earns first state trip since 2013

CEDAR RAPIDS - Marty McKowen t-shirt from Wapsie Valley's last visit to state was wearing out.

"I wore our 2013 today to our get together before the game," McKowen said. "It was getting a little ragged and I needed a new one."

Thanks to some sticky defense and timely shooting, the veteran Warriors coach is going to get a brand new shirt.

Wapsie Valley broke away from a 20-20 halftime tie with Edgewood-Colesburg in Saturday night's Class 1A Substate 3 final at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School with a big third quarter. The Warriors outscored the Vikings, 19-10 in the period and (18-7) were able to pull away late in the fourth quarter for a convincing 55-38 win, advancing to state.

McKowen said the difference in the second half was simple.

"To be honest, we were just stronger with the basketball," he said. "In the first half, I thought we got a little soft with the ball. In the second half, we got better dribble penetration and came to a jump stop and were able to hit a few 3-point shots."

The dagger may have come from junior Blayde Bellis. His second 3-point basket of the period gave Wapsie Valley an 11-point margin midway through the third quarter.

