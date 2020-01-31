Wahawk defense stumps CF

Waterloo West improved to 12-2 while playing in front of an enthusiastic packed house at home.

The Tigers, who had scored 90 points in their previous game, fell to 11-2. Cedar Falls was held to a season-low for points. The previous low was in the first meeting with West.

“Their pressure hurt us a lot in the first half,” Cedar Falls coach Ryan Schultz said. “That game was really lost in the first half. West is so athletic and so physical. When you’re playing from behind against a good team like West, it’s hard to dig yourselves out of a hole like that.”

West senior DaQuavion Walker, the team’s leading scorer, was the catalyst for the hard-nosed Wahawk defense on Friday.

“DaQuavion is the best on-ball defender in the state of Iowa,” Berinobis said. “It was incredible how he took their offense out of sync with his defense. He’s so disruptive with his quickness.”

West bolted to a 12-4 first-quarter lead and extended its advantage to 23-10 by halftime. The Wahawks, a veteran team that starts five seniors, led by as many as 19 points in the second half.