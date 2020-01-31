Wahawk defense stumps CF

WATERLOO -- The Cedar Falls Tigers rolled into Siddens Gymnasium as one of the hottest teams in the state.
The two-time defending state champions had powered to 11 straight wins, all by double digits, and had climbed to No. 2 in the Class 4A state rankings.
But all of that momentum came to a screeching halt in Mississippi Valley Conference play Friday night.
Waterloo West smothered Cedar Falls with a suffocating defense, holding the Tigers to just 10 first-half points en route to a 46-31 boys’ basketball victory.
“Honestly, that’s why we’re where we are at – our defense is really good,” West coach Cliff Berinobis said. “We put a lot on pressure on teams and that was the key for us again tonight. Cedar Falls has a great team. Don’t use this game against Cedar Falls as a judgment against them. They will come back from this.”
The seventh-ranked Wahawks completed a season sweep over Cedar Falls after earning a 79-55 road win over the Tigers early in the season.
“That was big for us to come back strong in the second game against them,” Berinobis said. “The last three years we’ve beaten Cedar Falls one game and they’ve hammered us a couple times after that. It was important for us to not let that happen again.”
Waterloo West improved to 12-2 while playing in front of an enthusiastic packed house at home.
The Tigers, who had scored 90 points in their previous game, fell to 11-2. Cedar Falls was held to a season-low for points. The previous low was in the first meeting with West.
“Their pressure hurt us a lot in the first half,” Cedar Falls coach Ryan Schultz said. “That game was really lost in the first half. West is so athletic and so physical. When you’re playing from behind against a good team like West, it’s hard to dig yourselves out of a hole like that.”
West senior DaQuavion Walker, the team’s leading scorer, was the catalyst for the hard-nosed Wahawk defense on Friday.
“DaQuavion is the best on-ball defender in the state of Iowa,” Berinobis said. “It was incredible how he took their offense out of sync with his defense. He’s so disruptive with his quickness.”
West bolted to a 12-4 first-quarter lead and extended its advantage to 23-10 by halftime. The Wahawks, a veteran team that starts five seniors, led by as many as 19 points in the second half.
“We take a lot of pride in our defense – that’s what wins championships,” Walker said. “We set the tempo with our defense and with our pressure. It came down to effort and who wants it more. We came out determined and played together as a team.”
Isaiah Johnson led a balanced West scoring attack with 11 points. Teammate Amar Kuljuhovic contributed 10 points off the bench.
“We have an experienced team with kids who have been with me since ninth grade,” Berinobis said. “That’s huge for us to have that type of continuity to understand what we’re doing offensively and defensively.”
The rivalry game was a slugfest with tough, physical play throughout.
West put the exclamation point on its win late in the game when Caleb Haag powered home a dunk on a pinpoint lob from teammate Jaden Keller.
Josh Ollendieck, Landon Wolf and Chase Courbat had seven points apiece to lead Cedar Falls.
“We just couldn’t get anything going,” Schultz said. “That’s a credit to them. They had us shooting a little quicker. We didn’t do a good job early on. We got too far behind and that’s just too good of a team to come back on.”
Schultz talked to his team after the game about being resilient.
“The last couple of years we’ve had some losses, but we’ve been able to bounce back,” Schultz said. “We take the lessons from the game before and come back and prepare for the next opponent. We just need to learn from it and move on.”