WAVERLY – Prior to Saturday afternoon’s Class 4A regional semifinal against Waterloo East, Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Greg Bodensteiner invited Aftin Phyfe to speak to his team.
“We had her share a little bit about her experience, what she went through, and the opportunity in front of them,” Bodensteinder said of Phyfe, who was the lead scorer for his first state-qualifying team in 2013. “She did a really good job.”
While multiple members of W-SR’s basketball team have older sisters who were part of state tournament runs in either 2013 or 2015, this group is ready to create their own memories inside Des Moines’ Wells Fargo Arena.
Class 4A’s No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock moved one step closer to making that goal a reality with a 70-28 win over Waterloo East. The Go-Hawks (19-2) will host No. 9 Ballard (20-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the regional final.
Strong post play allowed the hosts to find early separation against a guard-driven East team (3-17) that struggled to settle into an offensive rhythm.
Abbie Draper, a skilled 6-foot-1 sophomore forward, led Waverly-Shell Rock with 20 points. Senior forward Laura Bates added 10 points. That duo often exchanged roles in the high and low post, consistently finding each other for layups with 20 of their points coming in a first half in which W-SR constructed at 36-11 lead.
“If we could get touches in the post I thought we could make it hard for them to guard us,” Bodensteiner said. “Our kids did a really good job of that.”
Draper made 7 of 11 shots from the field, 6 of 8 from the free throw line, and blocked multiple shots during the latest impressive performance within a season of growth. She’s increased her scoring average by 10 points to become the primary option within the Go-Hawks’ offense.
“She (Draper) is scoring a lot more in the paint, and she’s gotten a lot stronger which has made her a lot more effective,” Bodensteiner said. “She can also catch it at 15 (feet) and shoot, and go by defenders.”
Kenzie Roling and Olivia Phillips recorded W-SR’s only two made 3-pointers as they added 11 and 10 points, respectively. The Go-Hawks shot 23 of 47 from the field while holding East to 11 of 49 shooting.
East’s dynamic backcourt of senior fourth-year starters Kerris Roberts and Amanee Clark struggled with their accuracy early. Roberts also picked up three fouls in the first half and Ellasa Horton two, forcing the Trojans to switch up rotations.
Clark took 15 shots to reach nine points and Roberts tallied 11 after scoring 10 in the fourth quarter.
“Hats off to Waverly,” East coach William Muhammad said. “They executed a well thought out game plan.
“Shots just weren’t falling for us early. Our energy was there, our toughness was there, our physicality was there.”
Nia Crowley, Jessica Hyke and Havelyn Anderson join Clark and Roberts as members of a senior class crucial to East basketball’s growth. They helped snap the program’s 67-game losing streak as freshmen and have gone on to set a strong example for younger girls in their school district.
“Those five girls started playing ball together as early as elementary with a plan to come in to inspire the youth in our community to want to be a part of East High Lady Trojans basketball,” Muhammad said. “What they’ve done in inspiring the younger girls around them has just been absolutely phenomenal.
“Those five girls have been the catalysts in rebuilding this program.”
Waverly-S.R. 70, Waterloo East 28
WATERLOO EAST (3-17) – Ellasa Horton 2-8 1-3 3, Kerris Roberts 3-11 4-7 11, Amanee Clark 4-15 0-2 9, Nia Crowley 1-3 0-0 3, Havelyn Anderson 1-5 0-0 2, Jessica Hyke 0-1 0-0 0, Erion Gafeney 0-1 0-0 0, Aaliyah Franklin 0-0 0-3 0, Key’Lajaha Jefferson-Putnam 0-2 0-0 0, Marshay Polk 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-49 5-15 28.
WAVELRY-SHELL ROCK (19-2) – Olivia Phillips 4-8 1-3 10, Camryn Grawe 0-1 2-4 2, Britney Young 2-8 3-4 7, Abbie Draper 7-11 6-8 20, Laura Bates 5-10 0-0 10, Kenzie Roling 3-3 4-5 11, Morgan Schut 1-2 1-1 3, Sasha Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Trinidee Moore 1-2 3-5 5, Emma Hansel 0-0 2-2 2, Ashli Harn 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 23-47 22-34 70.
East 8 3 5 12 – 28
Waverly-S.R. 23 13 16 18 – 70
3-point goals – East 2 (Crowley, Clark), W-SR 2 (Roling, Phillips). Total fouls – East 23, W-SR 13. Fouled out – Clark (East).
