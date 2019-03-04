DES MOINES -- One disastrous quarter did in Dike-New Hartford.
Holding a five-point halftime lead, the Wolverines missed their first eight shots of the second half, and Van Meter made them pay.
A 12-0 run to start the third quarter lifted the fourth-seeded Bulldogs to a 43-32 win over Dike-New Hartford Monday in a Class 2A first-round boys' state basketball game at Wells Fargo Arena.
"We battled our butts off," D-NH senior guard Cade Fuller said. "First half our shots were falling, but we left a few bunnies out there in the second half that could've changed the final score.
"It didn't end up our way, but we had a good season and we can be proud of that."
The Wolverines led 18-13 at halftime after controlling much of play in the opening 16 minutes.
But with 6-foot-9 Ryan Schmitt commanding the paint for Van Meter, D-NH (21-2) could not get anything going in the second half as the Bulldogs dominated the final 16 minutes.
After never leading in the first half, it took Van Meter (22-2) just 1 minute, 50 seconds to take the lead in the third quarter and the Bulldogs never trailed again. Schmitt, who had just two points and three rebounds at halftime, scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds in the second half while also altering several Wolverine shots.
"Obviously, their length gave us a little bit of a problem," D-NH head coach Greg Moore said. "They guard well, are a good defensive team. We got some good shots, we just didn't knock them down, especially in that third quarter."
D-NH did not score until Cade Fuller hit a 3-pointer with 3:35 left in the third. The Wolverines made just 2 of 13 shots in the third quarter as the Bulldogs led, 29-25, after three. D-NH made just 5 of 25 shots in the second half and only 12 of 44 in the game.
"First half we came out with energy, executed well and in the second half we couldn't hit a shot to save our lives," guard Dane Fuller said.
Furthermore, the Wolverines made just one field goal attempt inside the 3-point line in the third and fourth quarters (five in the game), and many times it was one and done as they were outrebounded 34-18 in the game, and 22-7 in the second half. D-NH scored just six points inside the paint, getting outscored in that category by 10.
Cade Fuller led all scorers with 18 points and was 7 of 15 from the field, but the rest of D-NH's squad managed to make just 5 of 29 shots.
"I thought the kids battled," Moore said. "They battled the whole game. Obviously, Cade played well and hit some shots. We just didn't get a lot out of our other guys."
Dane Fuller hit a 3-pointer for the first points of the game, and the Bulldogs were scoreless for the first 4:11. D-NH led 11-5 after one and 13-5 when Van Meter went on an 8-0 run. Cade Fuller hit a stepback bucket to snap the run with 1:05 left to half, and then buried a stepback 3-pointer with two seconds left to halftime to make it 18-13.
"We thought we had them where we wanted them (at halftime), but you have to give it to Van Meter," Cade Fuller added. "They slowed us down in the second half. We were kind of lethargic, and they played faster and won it."
