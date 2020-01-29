UPDATE: Foster becomes D-NH career scoring leader

GRUNDY CENTER — Senior Ellie Foster became Dike-New Hartford’s career scoring leader Tuesday night in a 56-45 girls’ basketball win at Grundy Center.
Foster scored 14 points for the top-ranked Wolverines and her 1,087 career points surpassed the 1,086 points scored by previous record-holder Kim Floss.
Dike-New Hartford (14-1) led most of the game, but Grundy Center (12-4) cut the lead to 47-45 with 90 seconds left to play. A 3-pointer by Ellary Knock put the lead back to five points.
Grundy Center’s Lainy Thoren led all scorers with 17 points. Katie Knock had 15 for Dike-New Hartford.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 46, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 38: Sumner-Fredericksburg rode the offense of post players Cassidy Pagel and Morgan Brandt to a win over Aplington-Parkersburg, reversing the outcome of Monday night’s makeup meeting.
Pagel scored 17 points and Brandt 15 for the Cougars (9-8, 5-7), who built a 38-21 lead entering the fourth quarter before A-P whittled it down to single digits. Jaycie Ellis had a season-high 17 points for the Falcons (7-7, 5-5).
COLO-NESCO 62, NORTH TAMA 33: Colo-NESCO bolted to a 20-5 first-quarter lead and improved to 12-3 overall and 8-1 in Iowa Star games.
Gracie Kettwig had 13 points and 14 rebounds for Colo-NESCO, while Lauryn Hill had a triple-double of 10 points, 10 assists and 12 steals. Katie Kopriva’s 14 points led North Tama (3-12, 2-7)
DECORAH 68, OELWEIN 17: Decorah cruised past winless Oelwein in Northeast Iowa Conference action.
Kylah Quandahl and Bryar Duwe had 19 points each for the Vikings (10-6, 4-5).
TRIPOLI 34, DUNKERTON 30: Zoe Semelroth, a 6-1 senior post player, scored 16 points to lead Tripoli over Dunkerton.
The Panthers jumped out to a 26-16 lead at the half. The Raiders cut the lead to six in the third, but got no closer than four.
Boys’ basketball
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 77, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 54: Aplington-Parkersburg completed a back-to-back North Iowa Cedar League sweep of Sumner-Fredericksburg Tuesday.
After winning a low-scoring battle Monday, the 10th-ranked Falcons cranked up their offense to improve to 12-1 overall and 9-1 in league play. Jayden Mackie had 18 points, Josh Haan had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Christian Haugstad added 13 points.
DUNKERTON 49, TRIPOLI 42: Dunkerton held off Tripoli in a back-and-forth Iowa Star game for its third straight victory.
The Raiders (9-7, 6-3) made 10 shots from 3-point range and got 15 points from Jake Kennedy and 14 from Casey Gardner.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 71, GRUNDY CENTER 36: Dike-New Hartford rode a balanced offensive attack to a decisive North Iowa Cedar League win over Grundy Center.
Dane Fuller had 18 points, Landen Sullivan 16 and AJ Wegener 13 combined for the Wolverines (12-3).
Grundy Center (8-6) led by two points after one quarter, but D-NH turned things around and took a 38-19 lead into halftime.
DON BOSCO 62, RICEVILLE 37: Don Bosco (13-1, 9-0) extended its winning streak to eight with a win over Riceville.
Zach Huff had seven 3-point goals for the night, including four in the first period when the Dons built a 19-4 lead. Huff finished with 27 points.
DECORAH 49, OELWEIN 19: Decorah held Oelwein to just two points in the first half and rolled to a Northeast Iowa Conference win.
Charlie Robinson’s 16 points paced the Vikings (11-4, 6-2) while Logan Halverson added 12.
Summaries
Boys’ basketball
APL.-PARKERSBURG 77, SUM.-FRED. 54
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG (6-9, 4-7) — Peyton Schmitz 14, Cayden Bergman 4, Nathan Zupke 4, Kody Van Englenburg 7, James Stimson 15, Klay Seehase 10.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (12-1, 9-1) — Jacob Kalkwarf 2, Riley Oberhauser 4, Garrett Hempen 6, Josh Haan 13, Jayden Mackie 18, Owen Thomas 8, Jack Haren 2, Gannon Oberhauser 5, Terrence Colar 6, Christian Haugstad 13.
DUNKERTON 49, TRIPOLI 42
DUNKERTON (9-7, 6-3) — Jake Kennedy 15, Matt Wheeler 3, Preston Gillespie 6, Casey Gardner 14, Brody Rygel 3, Riley Tisue 6, Kyler Rich 5.
TRIPOLI (6-9, 2-7) — Seth Boeckmann 8, Ethan Steere 3, Lincoln Drewis 9, Conner Piehl 11, Dawson Bergmann 11.
DIKE-NH 71, GRUNDY CENTER 36
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (12-3) — AJ Wegener 13, Nathan Moore 6, Zak Wauters 6, Landen Sullivan 16, Parker Kiewiet 6, Drew Sonnenberg 2, Dane Fuller 18, Derek Kinney 4.
GRUNDY CENTER (8-6) — Cale Hendricks 2, Dexter Whitehill 1, Zach Opheim 4, Jensen Clapp 5, Brayden Sawyer 11, Nick Ascher 6.
DECORAH 49, OELWEIN 19
OELWEIN (2-13, 0-8) — Jacob King 4, Riley Hamilton 2, Camren Palmer 2, Spencer Logan 2, Cole Hamilton 9.
DECORAH (11-4, 6-2) — Keaton Solberg 6, Charlie Robinson 16, Patrick Bockman 2, Briggs Duwe 4, Matthew Franzen 3, Logan Halverson 12, Andrew Magner 4, Mason O’Hara 2.
DON BOSCO 62, RICEVILLE 37
DON BOSCO (13-1, 9-0) — Gabe Fernandez 4, Peyton Pecenka 4, Kobe Allen 7, Zach Huff 27, Luke Staebell 8, Ty Purdy 8, Tyler Even 2, Mason Denton 2.
RICEVILLE (5-9, 2-6) — Isaac Kuhn 5, Brody Koenigs 2, Tanner Swenson 14, Charlie Ring 2, Sullivan Fair 13, Kevin Jordan 1.
Girls’ basketball
DIKE-NH 56, GRUNDY CENTER 45
DIKE-NEW HARFORD (14-1) — Ellie Foster 14, Ellary Knock 9, Taylor Kvale 2, Morgan Weber 7, Katie Knock 15, Sophia Hoffmann 5, Jill Eilderts 4.
GRUNDY CENTER (12-4) — Paiton Wallis 12, Lainy Thoren 17, Leslie Homeister 8, Bailey Reding 8.
COLO-NESCO 62, NORTH TAMA 33
NORTH TAMA (3-12, 2-7) — Takoa Kopriva 4, Katie Kopriva 14, Aubree Monat 1, Rylee McLean 10, Abby Deboef 4.
COLO-NESCO (12-3, 8-1) — Ayvarie Bappe 9, Lauryn Hill 10, Jenna Banks 2, Emily Hostetler 2, Rylee Purvis 12, Megan Carlson 3, Gracie Kettwig 13, Emma Stalzer 11.
SUMNER-FRED. 46, APL.-PARK. 38
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG (9-8, 5-7) — Kylee Jordan 1, Molly Niewoehner 3, Abby Meyer 10, Morgan Brandt 15, Cassidy Pagel 17.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (7-7, 5-5) — Megan Johnson 14, Emalee Price 1, Seyann Luhring 2, Ainsley Brungard 2, Jaycie Ellis 19.
DECORAH 68, OELWEIN 17
DECORAH (10-6, 4-5) — Ambria Pipho 19, Kylah Quandahl 8, Amanda Kuehner 14, Bryar Duwe 19, Emma Nierengarten 3, Annika Franzen 5.
OELWEIN (0-15, 0-8) — Payton Arndt 2, Malayna Kiel 6, Lauren Harrison 4, Emma Smock 5.
TRIPOLI 34, DUNKERTON 30
DUNKERTON (8-8, 5-3) — Eleanor Magee 2, Bethany Christians 2, Ashlynn Shimp 6, Maeson Wolff 7, Morgan Weepie 4, Lily Fettkether 9.
TRIPOLI (7-7, 5-4) — Olivia Miller 7, Taylor Flaig 2, Ellie Steere 8, Mallory Mueller 9, Zoe Semelroth, Marina Biermann 2.