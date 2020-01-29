UPDATE: Foster becomes D-NH career scoring leader

GRUNDY CENTER — Senior Ellie Foster became Dike-New Hartford’s career scoring leader Tuesday night in a 56-45 girls’ basketball win at Grundy Center.

Foster scored 14 points for the top-ranked Wolverines and her 1,087 career points surpassed the 1,086 points scored by previous record-holder Kim Floss.

Dike-New Hartford (14-1) led most of the game, but Grundy Center (12-4) cut the lead to 47-45 with 90 seconds left to play. A 3-pointer by Ellary Knock put the lead back to five points.

Grundy Center’s Lainy Thoren led all scorers with 17 points. Katie Knock had 15 for Dike-New Hartford.

SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 46, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 38: Sumner-Fredericksburg rode the offense of post players Cassidy Pagel and Morgan Brandt to a win over Aplington-Parkersburg, reversing the outcome of Monday night’s makeup meeting.

Pagel scored 17 points and Brandt 15 for the Cougars (9-8, 5-7), who built a 38-21 lead entering the fourth quarter before A-P whittled it down to single digits. Jaycie Ellis had a season-high 17 points for the Falcons (7-7, 5-5).

COLO-NESCO 62, NORTH TAMA 33: Colo-NESCO bolted to a 20-5 first-quarter lead and improved to 12-3 overall and 8-1 in Iowa Star games.