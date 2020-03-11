United Wapsie Valley continues its state run

Montezuma fought back within 26-23 by halftime and trailed 35-31 heading into the fourth quarter.

That's when Wapsie Valley erupted. When 6-foot-7 senior Kiks Rosengarten powered through contact for a bucket and free throw at the 4:13 mark, the Warriors were suddenly up 46-33.

Meyer made it 48-33 with 3 1/2 minutes left and Montezuma got no closer than nine points again.

An up-tempo Braves team that came in averaging 71.1 points per game and shooting 54.3 percent overall and 39.1 percent from 3-point range, finished with a season-low 42 points and made just 34.7 percent overall and 5 of 23 shots from distance (21.7 percent).

Shearer, the Braves' leading scorer at 25.5 points per game, finished with 16. Cole Watts, the team's second-leading scorer at 18.4 ppg, got just four shots and three points.

"They played good defense," said Shearer, who could never get the Braves' potent transition game rolling. "When we tried to come back, they kept making shots."

Meanwhile, Meyer led Wapsie Valley with 17, Rosengarten and Kobe Risse added 14 each and Blayde Bellis had nine as those four starters played all 32 minutes.

Now the Warriors are one win from a championship.