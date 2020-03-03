Two-time champion Cedar Falls returns to state

The Tigers stretched their lead to 43-37 with 3:09 remaining and after Hempstead battled back within 43-42, Cedar Falls got a clutch jumper from Trey Campbell in the lane and eight consecutive free throws to close it out.

Those foul shots were part of a 14-for-15 game from the stripe, including 12 of 12 over the final eight minutes.

"I thought Trey Campbell came up big in the second half," said Schultz. "I thought he started to get aggressive, and that's what we've been wanting him to do. He can do that, and he got to the rack a few times and also got himself to the free throw line and knocked those down.

"It was a good combination of our seniors stepping up when they needed to, but then some of our younger guys stepping up at the same time."

Schultz said every trip to the state tournament is special. This year is no different.

"It's a new team," he said. "Losing four starters last year ... we're just a completely different team this year.

"Every team's going to have their own identity. It's taken us awhile. I think we are starting to establish ourselves defensively again. The guys are just finding their niches and finding their ways, and it's fun to see it all come together."