Two-time champion Cedar Falls returns to state

CEDAR RAPIDS -- The kings of Class 4A basketball aren't ready to give up the throne just yet.
Two-time defending state champion Cedar Falls earned a chance to play for a third straight title Tuesday night with a 53-44 win over Dubuque Hempstead in a 4A regional final at the U.S. Cellular Center.
The Tigers will advance to Des Moines for the fourth time in five years with a 21-2 record after grinding out a tough win Tuesday over a Mississippi Valley Conference foe they defeated 62-50 on Feb. 18 in Dubuque.
Once again, Hempstead (15-8) and University of Northern Iowa commit Michael Duax gave Cedar Falls fits for much of the game. Duax had a game-high 26 points.
"It was tough," said Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz. "Hempstead's a well-coached team. You've got Duax, who's just an outstanding player who we were doing everything we could to try to keep him under wraps.
"Then they've got some guys, too, who you have to get to. They've got some quickness, they have some shooters out there, so we really had to do some different things defensively."
The Tigers, of course, have 6-foot-9 Chase Courbat under the basket and he made his presence felt most of the night by altering shots, swatting a few away and gobbling up rebounds.
You have free articles remaining.
The Mustangs led 11-8 after the first quarter and it was 21-21 at halftime. Ben Sernett's transition layup gave the Tigers a 34-31 lead after three quarters and after Hempstead tied it 37-37 early in the fourth, Cedar Falls finished like champions.
The Tigers stretched their lead to 43-37 with 3:09 remaining and after Hempstead battled back within 43-42, Cedar Falls got a clutch jumper from Trey Campbell in the lane and eight consecutive free throws to close it out.
Those foul shots were part of a 14-for-15 game from the stripe, including 12 of 12 over the final eight minutes.
"I thought Trey Campbell came up big in the second half," said Schultz. "I thought he started to get aggressive, and that's what we've been wanting him to do. He can do that, and he got to the rack a few times and also got himself to the free throw line and knocked those down.
"It was a good combination of our seniors stepping up when they needed to, but then some of our younger guys stepping up at the same time."
Schultz said every trip to the state tournament is special. This year is no different.
"It's a new team," he said. "Losing four starters last year ... we're just a completely different team this year.
"Every team's going to have their own identity. It's taken us awhile. I think we are starting to establish ourselves defensively again. The guys are just finding their niches and finding their ways, and it's fun to see it all come together."