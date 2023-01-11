Tuesday's High School Roundup: Costello scores 29 in Waterloo Christian win

Katie Costello had 29 points and 14 rebounds as Waterloo Christian improved to 8-4 with a 61-18 win over Janesville in Iowa Star girls’ basketball action Tuesday.

Reagan Wheeler added 11 points, seven boards, four assists and four steals in the win. Lauren Bergstrom had nine points.

Waterloo West 63, Cedar Rapids Washington 34: The Wahawks scored all 63 of their points in the first three quarters as they rested their starters over the final eight minutes.

Sahara Williams had a triple-double with 19 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, while Halli Poock had 24 points, three steals, four assists and six boards.

CeCe Moore chipped in 13 points.

Cedar Falls 46, Cedar Rapids Prairie 29: Grace Knutson had 18 points, and Karis Finley 14 as the Tigers improved to 7-4.

Finley also had four assists, four steals and three blocks. Grace Hannam also blocked three shots.

Clarksville 37, Dunkerton 28: Cailyn Hardy had 16 points as the Indians (8-4) snapped a three-game losing streak with the win.

Hardy also had six steals, while Jenna Myers had seven points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Dike-New Hartford 60, Wapsie Valley 25: The top-ranked Wolverines (11-0) led 40-6 at halftime as they scored another impressive win.

Payton Petersen had 14 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, while Maryn Bixby (14) and Ellary Knock (12) joined her in double figures.

Jadyn Petersen had nine points, five rebounds, six steals and three assists in a great all-around game.

Knock and Bixby each had eight steals as the Wolverines recorded 32 steals.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 48, Columbus Catholic 40: Morgan Bradley led the Sailors with 16 points, but the Sailors fell just short of topping the Rebels.

Sophia Keys had 10 points for Columbus, while Natalie Steele had nine rebounds and three steals Emma Reiter had four assists and four steals.

Aplington-Parkersburg 76, East Marshall 25: Ellen Waller had 22 points to lead all scorers as the Falcons improved to 9-2.

Kendall Riherd and Kennedy Lind each had eight points Lind also had four assists and four steals.

Boys’ basketball

Cedar Falls 59, Cedar Rapids Prairie 37: Dallas Bear scored 22 points, including knocking down four 3-pointers as the Tigers tripped up the Hawks.

Anthony Galvan and Jake Peters each added 11 points

Bear added 15 rebounds for the Tigers (4-3). Cade Courbat had three blocked shots and three assists.

Wapsie Valley 67, Dike-New Hartford 50: Andrew Westphal had 28 points and Mason Harter 21 as the Warriors topped the Wolverines.

Harter added 23 rebounds and three blocked shots while scoring his 1,000th career point. Westphal had seven steals and four blocked shots.

Benton Bixby led DNH with 19 points, while Devon Lotts had 10.

Hudson 64, Jesup 51: The Pirates (7-4) erased a 10-point halftime deficit by scoring 43 second-half points in beating the J-Hawks (7-3).

Cullin Ugrin had 19 points to lead Hudson in scoring, while Camden Davis had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Jack Miller led the J-Hawks with 22 points, while Ryan Treptow tossed home 12. Jesup had a four-game win streak snapped in the loss.

Tripoli 57, Riceville 55: Oakley Semelroth had 26 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Panthers to victory.

DeShaun Wilder added 12 points, and Bryce Schroeder had 11 rebounds and six blocked shots.

Aplington-Parkersburg 85, East Marshall 40: The top-ranked Falcons had four players reach double figures as they improved to 10-0.

A-P hit 33 of 59 shots from the field (56 percent), including 7 of 17 from 3-point range.

Gavin Thomas had 14 points to lead all-scorers, while Martez Wiggley had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Will Hodges added 13 points, and Garrett Hempen had 11.

Dunkerton 93, Clarksville 47: Fifth-ranked Dunkerton got 29 points and 11 rebounds from Preston Gillespie, while Casey Gardner had 23 points and 10 assists.

Jacob Snyder scored 12 points off the bench for the Raiders.

Janesville 63, Waterloo Christian 52: Rogan Gergen had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Talan Pletz had 21 points as the Wildcats improved to 8-4.

The Regents (8-4) got 21 points and nine boards from Drew Wagner, while Aaron Zwack had 16 points, five assts and three steals.

Boys’ wrestling

Top-ranked Dons roll: Don Bosco of Gilbertville closed out its home portion of its 2022-23 schedule with a 78-3 win over New London and a 55-18 win over Wapsie Valley.

In the victory over Wapsie, the Dons got pins from Cole Frost (113), Jaxon Larson (120), Kaiden Knaack (145), Kyler Knaack (152), Andrew Kimball (160), Jacob Thiry (170), Jared Thiry (220) and Mack Ortner (285).

The Warriors got falls from Dawson Schmit at 126 and Derek Hilsenbeck at 195.

Union drops two: The Knights lost 54-27 to New Hampton-Turkey Valley, and 62-16, to Osage.

Brayden Bohnsack at 106 scored a fall and a technical fall, Jace Hedeman had a pair of pins at 113, and Caleb Olson had a fall and technical fall at 145 to lead Union.

Prep bowling

West sweeps Kennedy: Tayvon Homolar rolled games of 299 and 266 for a 565 series to lead the Wahawks to a 3,407 to 2,941 win over Kennedy Tuesday at Maple Lanes.

Brady Steere added a high-game of 258 to his 480 series, while Ben Geer had a 255 on his way to a 464. Drew Britson and Brady Risetter also eclipsed the 400 mark with a 411 and a 404, respectively.

The West girls’ improved to 6-0 with a 2,918 to 2,535 win over the Cougars.

Ainslee McConaughy had a 278 on her way to a 463 series. Samantha Camilo rolled a 266 en route to a 455, and Lydia Orr had a high game of 231 as part of a 406 series.