Trio set to lead East basketball, wrestling and football programs

Baskerville served as Cedar Falls’ freshman and sophomore coach and varsity linebackers coach over a seven-year stint before joining East’s coaching staff. He spent the past three seasons the Trojans' defensive coordinator.

“Baskerville brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position,” Moses said. “His passion and enthusiasm for Trojans football has helped him develop positive relationships with our players. We are excited about the future of Trojan football.”

Tims is a 2008 East graduate and 2012 Wartburg College grad. He was an all-conference wrestler under the late Willie Gadson’s leadership at East before serving as a member of Wartburg wrestling teams that garnered three NCAA Division III championships under Coach Jim Miller.

Over the past seven years, Tims has served as an assistant wrestling coach for the Trojans. He’s been active in USA Freestyle and Greco Roman wrestling and was named an Iowa USA wrestling coach for the past three years. Tims previously taught at Carver Middle School. He currently teaches U.S. History and is slated to teach African-American History this fall at East.

“We are excited about Coach Tims stepping into the role as East High’s head wrestling coach,” Moses said. “Tims’ background in wrestling and experience at the collegiate level will bring a sense of enthusiasm and continue to help develop a championship mindset within the wrestling program.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.