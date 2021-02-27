Trey Campbell leads Cedar Falls back to substate final

CEDAR FALLS -- Trey Campbell made 11 of 18 field goal attempts and finished with 29 points to lead Cedar Falls to the substate final round Friday night with a convincing 85-55 home win over Iowa City High.

Cedar Falls (18-0) will face Cedar Rapids Washington (14-7) at 7 p.m. Tuesday inside Waterloo East's Fred J. Miller Gymnasium with a trip to the Class 4A state tournament on the line.

In addition to Campbell's big game on Friday, Carter Janssen hit 4 of 5 3-point attempts as part of a 16-point game. Landon Wolf added 15 points for the Tigers.

Chase Courbat and Joe Knutson led Cedar Falls on the glass with eight and seven rebounds, respectively.

Campbell also recorded seven assists and three steals in the victory.

As a team, Cedar Falls had six players combine to knock down 13 3-pointers.

