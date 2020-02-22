Tigers gobble up Rams in regional win

CEDAR FALLS -- Dubuque Senior has a way of frustrating the Cedar Falls girls' basketball team.

However, the Tigers have a way of figuring things out and taking control.

Three weeks ago, Cedar Falls led the Rams 27-22 at halftime before erupting for a 61-34 victory.

Saturday night in the Class 5A regional semifinals, the fifth-ranked Tigers (18-4) broke free from an eight-point halftime deficit and left Senior in their dust during a 74-49 win. Cedar Falls advanced to host Ankeny Centennial Tuesday with a state tournament berth at stake.

"We know at this point in the season it is one-and-done," said Tiger senior Green, who exploded for 32 points. "In an all-or-nothing game like this, you have to come out and play your hardest and your best game.

"We didn't play our best at first, but we settled in and started looking for the open girls. They were leaving me open quite a bit and I just took the open shot, and they went in."

Green dropped in her first trey late in the first quarter to give Cedar Falls a 15-9 lead, and added four more in the second quarter when the Tigers went 6-for-10 from deep.

