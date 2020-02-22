Tigers gobble up Rams in regional win

CEDAR FALLS -- Dubuque Senior has a way of frustrating the Cedar Falls girls' basketball team.
However, the Tigers have a way of figuring things out and taking control.
Three weeks ago, Cedar Falls led the Rams 27-22 at halftime before erupting for a 61-34 victory.
Saturday night in the Class 5A regional semifinals, the fifth-ranked Tigers (18-4) broke free from an eight-point halftime deficit and left Senior in their dust during a 74-49 win. Cedar Falls advanced to host Ankeny Centennial Tuesday with a state tournament berth at stake.
"We know at this point in the season it is one-and-done," said Tiger senior Green, who exploded for 32 points. "In an all-or-nothing game like this, you have to come out and play your hardest and your best game.
"We didn't play our best at first, but we settled in and started looking for the open girls. They were leaving me open quite a bit and I just took the open shot, and they went in."
Green dropped in her first trey late in the first quarter to give Cedar Falls a 15-9 lead, and added four more in the second quarter when the Tigers went 6-for-10 from deep.
"I was finding ways to get open and my teammates got me the ball," said Green. "We just had to keep battling and working hard against these guys, because they keep fighting and we could not let up."
Cedar Falls' defense stiffened in the second half, holding Senior to just nine points in the third while the Tigers scored 23 of their own for some breathing room.
"Senior played us tough the last time here as well and once again came in here with a great game plan," said Tigers coach Gregg Groen. "I think it was a four- or five-point game then at half as well. They threw a zone at us and we had to sort of switch gears.
"Once we started knocking down our shots we did a nice job of staying on them. We had to keep them on their heels."
Anna Sandvold added some punch off the bench for Cedar Falls. Her first attempt squeezed in just over the rim from 3-point land to halt a Rams run. She hit another in the third quarter, and the rout was on.
"It helps coming in off the bench because I am fresh and I can bring extra energy to the court," said Sandvold, who finished with 11 points. "This is my first year playing varsity and I have already learned so much from the girls already out there.
"When I get the chance I love going out and shooting the 3. I just love shooting the 3-ball."
Anaya Barney added 17 points for Cedar Falls.