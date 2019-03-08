DES MOINES – The Cedar Falls Tigers have gone back-to-back.
Cedar Falls shook off a horrible start, erasing an early double-digit deficit to hold off Dubuque Senior 44-41 in the Class 4A boys’ state basketball championship game Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
The third-seeded Tigers (21-3) saw a seven-point lead evaporate in the final quarter before senior Logan Wolf hits 3-of-4 free throws in the closing seconds.
Wolf led the Tigers with 15 points while Mason Abbas added 12 points and Jack Campbell 10 for Cedar Falls.
Wolf and Campbell made the all-tournament team with Wolf being named captain.
Fifth-seeded Dubuque Senior finished 19-4. The Rams were playing in their first state championship game in 42 years. They lost to Iowa City West in the 1977 finals.
The Tigers held UNI recruit Noah Carter to 12 points, nearly 10 below his average, on 4-of-14 shooting.
Senior came out firing, bolting to an early 16-4 lead before the Tigers responded to take a 24-23 halftime lead.
Abbas led Cedar Falls with 12 first-half points and Wolf added 10.
