Ticket punched: Osage girls clinch spot at state tournament

GARNER -- In recent seasons, the regional final round has represented the ceiling on the Osage girls' basketball team’s season.

Entering play Wednesday, the Green Devils had dropped out of the tournament one game short of the state tournament in each of the last three seasons.

This time, fifth-rated Osage broke through that ceiling and advanced to the Class 2A state field with a 67-60 win over 14th-ranked Emmetsburg in a regional final at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura high school.

“The girls are not excited about just getting there,” Green Devils coach Chad Erickson said. “We need to figure out who we play and watch some film on them.”

The Green Devils (21-2) will face West Branch (20-3) at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Osage led throughout against the E-Hawks, and seemed at times to be on the verge of running away with the game. The Green Devils, on the strength of 8-for-10 shooting in the first quarter, broke out to a 20-7 lead.

Emmetsburg, though, pulled within six with one quarter to play, but the Osage defense was efficient down the stretch as the E-Hawks never pulled within five.

Osage was 12-of-17 from beyond the three-point arch and 11-for-13 on free throws in the contest.