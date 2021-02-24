Ticket punched: No. 8 Grundy Center rallies past No. 9 Denver in 2A regional final

WATERLOO – Grundy Center remembered watching the celebration.
Almost a year to the day and at the same venue it was the Spartans dancing at mid-court.
In a Class 2A regional final girls’ basketball game Wednesday at Waterloo West’s Siddens Gymnasium, eighth-ranked Grundy Center used a huge fourth quarter to pull out a 51-44 victory over ninth-ranked Denver.
On the same court a year ago, the Cyclones downed the Spartans, 46-31, to earn a state tournament berth denying Grundy Center a third-consecutive trip to state.
The Spartans (19-3) will play Wednesday at Noon against third-seeded West Branch (20-1) at Wells Fargo Arena.
“From last year, this game meant a lot to us,” Grundy Center junior Lainey Thoren said. “We just kept pushing through. This is so amazing. To have this opportunity with my best friends is not something everyone gets a chance to do. It was fun being out there with the crowd and everything.
After Grundy Center controlled the first half building a 24-14 halftime lead, the second half was a game of runs.
Dahlia Gardiner, who averages 5.8 points a game for the Spartans, had 10 first half points and led Grundy Center with 14.
The Spartans scored the first five points of the game and led 11-4 after eight minutes. Allison Bonnette drilled a 3-pointer to open the second quarter for Denver (18-5), but then Grundy Center went on a 9-0 run, including six from Gardiner to build its biggest lead, 20-7.
“For the most part we executed what we wanted to do defensively and Dahlia came out and had a heck of a first half,” Grundy Center head coach Matt Lindeman said. “That was huge for us.”
But the Cyclones found their game to open the third attacking the basket, pushing the ball up the court and forcing turnovers with is pressure defense while making the Spartans play faster than they wanted. Denver opened the second half on a 12-0 run to take a 26-24 lead
It looked like the Cyclones would lead 30-28 heading into the fourth quarter as they were holding the ball for a last-second shot. But Spartan reserve Jacque Koester stepped in front of a pass and went coast to coast for a lay-up at the buzzer and a tie game.
“We definitely had our chances,” Denver coach Joe Frost said. “It was a great response by our girls. I was not surprised with that based on the group we had, but credit to Grundy Center for having the response back.”
Denver reinserted itself to open the fourth as Grace Hennessy drilled a three 17 seconds in. The Cyclones still led 39-35 with 5:51 left when the game turned on a dime.
Grundy Center rattled off an 11-0 run sparked by a Thoren conventional 3-point play. Gardiner scored inside again to cap off the run and the Spartans led, 46-39, and were in firm control the remainder of the contest.
“We just had it in our minds that we could do it,” said Thoren who was a key reserved on the 2019 state runner-up Spartan team.
“We got a little rattled, got in a little foul trouble,” added Lindeman. “Then for the most part we just said we are going to bare down and got to go get it, got to be the aggressor. We were the aggressor in the first half and we just needed to go back to that.
“Just proud of how our girls stepped up. I can’t say enough about that, because boy did we have to persevere in the third quarter.”
Grace Hennessy led Denver with 14.
Thoren had 10 fourth-quarter points to finish with 12 and Bailey Reding had 10.
“This is a whole different group,” Lindeman said of the comparing this team to the back-to-back state tournament qualifying teams in 2018 and 2019. “Lainey was a piece of part of it, the others had different roles. They did all get to dress or actually get to play.
“This never gets old whether you a kid or an adult.”
Grundy Center 51, Denver 44
DENVER (18-5) – Allison Bonnette 2-5 2-2 7, Emma Hennessy 3-10 1-3 8, Grace Hennessey 5-10 3-3 14, Reese Johnson 208 2-2 7, Rachel Hennessy 2-7 2-4 6, Avery Forde 1-3 0-0 2, Tessa Joerger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-43 10-14 44.
GRUNDY CENTER (19-3) – Paiton Wallis 2-5 2-2 7, Lainy Thoren 4-5 4-5 12, Emma Beck 2-6 0-0 6, Dahlia Gardiner 5-10 4-16 14, Bella Dole 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey Reding 4-10 2-2 10, Jacque Koester 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 18-37 12-16 51.
Denver 4 10 16 14 – 44
Grundy Center 11 13 6 21 – 51
3-point goals – Denver (Bonnette, G. Hennessy, Johnson 1, E. Henseey). GC 3 (Wallis, Beck 2). Total fouls — Denver 14, Grundy Center13, Fouled out – Reding.