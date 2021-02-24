Ticket punched: No. 8 Grundy Center rallies past No. 9 Denver in 2A regional final

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We just had it in our minds that we could do it,” said Thoren who was a key reserved on the 2019 state runner-up Spartan team.

“We got a little rattled, got in a little foul trouble,” added Lindeman. “Then for the most part we just said we are going to bare down and got to go get it, got to be the aggressor. We were the aggressor in the first half and we just needed to go back to that.

“Just proud of how our girls stepped up. I can’t say enough about that, because boy did we have to persevere in the third quarter.”

Grace Hennessy led Denver with 14.

Thoren had 10 fourth-quarter points to finish with 12 and Bailey Reding had 10.

“This is a whole different group,” Lindeman said of the comparing this team to the back-to-back state tournament qualifying teams in 2018 and 2019. “Lainey was a piece of part of it, the others had different roles. They did all get to dress or actually get to play.

“This never gets old whether you a kid or an adult.”

Grundy Center 51, Denver 44