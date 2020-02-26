Ticket punched: East Buchanan falls short against Garrigan

HAMPTON - The East Buchanan girls basketball team has been pretty efficient at shutting down their opponents this season. During their last five games, the Bucs have allowed an average of just 20 points per game.

Wednesday night, however, the Buccaneer's could not solve the offensive firepower of fourth-ranked Algona Garrigan in the Class 1A regional final as they dropped a heartbreaking 63-46 decision.

"It was a combination of things for us tonight," said East Buchanan coach Nathan Reck. "First off, we just shot terrible as a team. I mean they put up good shots, but they just wouldn't go in. That really shook the girls and we couldn't get our confidence with our shots.

"We pride ourselves on defense but tonight they had a big girl underneath and we couldn't control her. When we would double team low they would shoot from outside. We ran into a tough game tonight."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The big gun for the Bears (23-1) was 6-foot-3 center Audi Crooks who dominated down low. Crooks did not necessarily sting East Buchanan with points as much as the attention she drew that opened up the outer rim for her teammates to bomb away with trey's. Molly Joyce popped in three and Katie Noonan rattled the net twice to start the third quarter. Madison Meister and Gracie Elsbecker also connected for solo shots.