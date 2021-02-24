Ticket punched: Dike-New Hartford rolls to fourth-straight state tournament

HAMPTON — Dike-New Hartford foreign exchange student Paula Gonzalez put everything together for the Wolverines in the Class 2A Region 6 final, scoring 23 points to lead coach Bruce Dall’s team back to the girls state basketball team for the fourth year in a row.

The second-ranked Wolverines took control early and rolled to a 72-30 win over West Hancock, a team that had played in three straight state tournaments.

“It’s awesome,” said Gonzalez, who is from Spain. “I didn’t expect this.”

Dall said this was her best game thus far.

“She’s had spurts of great passes and spurts of scoring,” Dall said, “but she hasn’t put it all together until tonight where she had a full-fledge type of game and she had that tonight.”

D-NH (23-0) also had a good game from freshman Payton Petersen, who scored 14. Both players weren’t a part of the previous state teams, but have continued with the school’s tradition.

“Honestly, it’s unbelievable,” Petersen said. “I’m so excited and so blessed to have everyone on the team.