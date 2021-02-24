Ticket punched: Dike-New Hartford rolls to fourth-straight state tournament

HAMPTON — Dike-New Hartford foreign exchange student Paula Gonzalez put everything together for the Wolverines in the Class 2A Region 6 final, scoring 23 points to lead coach Bruce Dall’s team back to the girls state basketball team for the fourth year in a row.
The second-ranked Wolverines took control early and rolled to a 72-30 win over West Hancock, a team that had played in three straight state tournaments.
“It’s awesome,” said Gonzalez, who is from Spain. “I didn’t expect this.”
Dall said this was her best game thus far.
“She’s had spurts of great passes and spurts of scoring,” Dall said, “but she hasn’t put it all together until tonight where she had a full-fledge type of game and she had that tonight.”
D-NH (23-0) also had a good game from freshman Payton Petersen, who scored 14. Both players weren’t a part of the previous state teams, but have continued with the school’s tradition.
“Honestly, it’s unbelievable,” Petersen said. “I’m so excited and so blessed to have everyone on the team.
“(Gonzalez) She was shy at first, she came as a foreign exchange student. She knew her host parents very well, comes in and we had to make her comfortable with us,” Petersen added. “She knows a little Spain basketball over there, so she had to translate it to what we do over here in Iowa, so that was fun. She has definitely gotten the hang of it. It’s exciting to watch her.”
And, the Wolverines really didn’t have a summer to prepare.
“It’s crazy because, you know, we graduated some great seniors last year and then we didn’t do much over the summer,” Dall said. “In fact, we got three days of summer. We got our veterans back and incoming freshmen, and then you bring in an exchange student and it all gelled. Our team was built different and you can see that tonight that we’re just built different. A different group that is gritty and kind of confident.”
Petersen added, “COVID knocked us out so we only had a few summer things, but we come in the gym, we’re ready to work and we knew we were going to be a little behind from last year because we didn’t have those practices before.”
After a relatively close 17-11 first quarter, D-NH took control, outscoring the Eagles 23-8.
The Wolverines out-rebounded West Hancock unofficially at a ratio of 3-to-1.
“We just focus on staying aggressive, keeping our calm on offense, taking care of the ball,” Petersen said. “We flow so well with each other. Our biggest thing is staying aggressive on defense and getting gritty.”
Gonzalez added, “I think our game played fast, but with calm.”
Dike-New Hartford will face Treynor (20-4) in the state quarterfinal at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3.
“We have no goals,” Dall said. “We set no goals because we were just not sure what we had, there’s no goals right now other than to go down to state and win the next one.”
Dike-New Hartford 72, West Hancock 30
WEST HANCOCK (19-6) — Rachel Leerar 4 3-4 12, Kennedy Kelly 0 0-0 0, Leah Aitchison 1 0-0 2, Scout Johanson 3 0-0 6, Mallory Leerar 2 1-2 6, Ann Horstman 0 0-0 0, Carlee Bruns 0 0-0 0, Shae Smith 0 0-0 0, Shelby Goepel 0 0-0 0, Maddie Bruggeman 2 0-1 4, Kamryn Eckels 0 0-0 0, Dru Hagen 0 0-0 0, Morgan Francis 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 4-6 30.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (23-0) — Jadyn Petersen 0 0-0 0, Addy Sohn 0 0-0 0, Camille Landphair 3 0-0 8, Ellary Knock 6 2-2 14, Maryn Bixby 0 0-0 0, Taylor Kvale 2 0-0 5, Paula Gonzalez 9 0-0 23, Payton Petersen 4 6-11 14, Whitney Wauters 0 0-0 0, Sophia Hoffman 1 5-6 7, Madelyn Norton 0 0-0 0, Taylor Hoehns 0 0-2 0, Abby Sohn 0 1-2 1, Taya Curtis 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 14-23 72.
W. Hancock 11 8 8 3—30
Dike-NH 17 23 18 14—72
3-point goals — WH 2 (R. Leerar, M. Leerar) D-NH 8 (Gonzalez 5, Landphair 2, Kvale). Totals fouls — WH 18, D-NH 8. Fouled out — None.