Ticket punched: Denver earns first trip to state since 2009

WATERLOO – Jaden McMahon stood at center court with a smile on her face and tears in her eyes.
It was an 18th birthday she will never forget.
McMahon’s teammates and classmates gathered around her to sing happy birthday to the the lone senior starter on the Denver girls’ basketball team.
McMahon and her Cyclone teammates had just finished off a 46-31 win over Grundy Center in a Class 2A regional final Wednesday night at Siddens Gymnasium.
The Cyclones advanced to play in next week’s state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
“This was definitely a night to remember – it’s a dream come true,” McMahon said. “It was incredible when everyone sang happy birthday to me. I can’t imagine a better feeling. Our fans and our community, they are just so supportive. Making it to state on my birthday, it doesn’t get much better than that.”
Denver (17-8) earned its first state trip since 2009 and seventh overall. The Cyclones open 2A tournament play on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. against top-seeded Cascade (24-0).
“My sister was on that team,” Denver coach Joe Frost said. “I was proud then and it’s a different type of proud now. Seeing Cyclone basketball down in Des Moines is something we need to see a little more often. This is pretty darn big for our program.”
Grundy Center, the state runner-up the past two years, finished 16-8.
The Spartans actually led for much of the first half before Denver made a strong run late in the second quarter.
McMahon fired up a shot just before the halftime buzzer sounded, connecting after the ball hit the front of the rim and trickled into the basket.
The Spartans stayed in the game following the break, closing to within 22-20 midway through the third quarter.
But Denver took over from there, embarking on a 19-4 run to punch its ticket to state.
“We knew we had to rebound the basketball better in the second half,” Frost said. “Our girls are getting more comfortable in close games and they played with great composure down the stretch. I’m proud of the effort they played with.”
McMahon finished with 13 points. She provided leadership for a team that had lost in the first round of the postseason the previous three seasons.
“Jaden was awesome – she did everything for us,” Frost said. “She was the most locked in I’ve seen her. She made a lot of great plays. She led us offensively and defensively. Birthday magic, we’ll take whatever it was.”
Cyclones sophomore Reese Johnson led the second-half charge. She finished with a game-high 16 points.
Grundy Center’s Bailey Reding connected for nine first-half points, but was held without a point after intermission. Lainey Thoren led the Spartans with 13 points.
Grundy Center made a strong postseason run despite losing all five starters off last year’s team.
“How many people would have thought we would make it back to a regional final again this year?” Spartans coach Matt Lindeman said. “We had a bunch of kids who really played hard and believed in what we were doing. I’m really proud of this group of kids. We found our rhythm during the tournament and our girls had a nice run.”