Ticket punched: Denver earns first trip to state since 2009

Grundy Center, the state runner-up the past two years, finished 16-8.

The Spartans actually led for much of the first half before Denver made a strong run late in the second quarter.

McMahon fired up a shot just before the halftime buzzer sounded, connecting after the ball hit the front of the rim and trickled into the basket.

The Spartans stayed in the game following the break, closing to within 22-20 midway through the third quarter.

But Denver took over from there, embarking on a 19-4 run to punch its ticket to state.

“We knew we had to rebound the basketball better in the second half,” Frost said. “Our girls are getting more comfortable in close games and they played with great composure down the stretch. I’m proud of the effort they played with.”

McMahon finished with 13 points. She provided leadership for a team that had lost in the first round of the postseason the previous three seasons.

“Jaden was awesome – she did everything for us,” Frost said. “She was the most locked in I’ve seen her. She made a lot of great plays. She led us offensively and defensively. Birthday magic, we’ll take whatever it was.”