One of the most talented groups of individuals in Cedar Valley history will make up the 2022-23 all-metro girls’ basketball team.

The group includes three future Division I players.

Leading the way were Waterloo West duo Halli Poock and Sahara Williams.

Poock, the Bradley signee, finished with more than 2,000 points, 449 assists and 374 steals. Williams, who signed with Oklahoma and as the 23rd best player in the Class of 2023 by ESPN, had 1,667 points, 747 rebounds, 400 assists and 327 steals.

Poock and Williams were joined on the first team by teammate CeCe Moore, who will play collegiately at Central College.

That trio helped West to four state tournament appearances and an 84-12 record in their four seasons.

Cedar Falls had a pair of first teamers, including Drake commit Grace Knutson, who averaged averaged 21 points, six boards and 3.1 assists this past season for the Tigers.

Freshmen Karis Finley averaged 11 points plus for Cedar Falls and also earned a spot on the first team, while sophomore Gabie Hanks earned a spot on the second team.

The final first team selection was high-scoring Waterloo Christian junior Katie Costello. Costello averaged 18.4 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Regents. Junior Reagan Wheeler earned a spot on the second team after averaging 13.6 points and 8.9 rebounds a game.

Waterloo East had three players make the second team – junior Jaelah Stanford and two freshmen Graysyn Downing and Siyanna Cody. Stanford led the Trojans this winter by averaging 10.6 points per game.

Columbus Catholic had a pair of second team selections.

Junior Morgan Bradley led the Sailors with a 12.3 points per game average and she chipped in 6.3 rebounds and two steals a game.

Freshmen Sophia Keys averaged 11.8 points a game for Columbus.