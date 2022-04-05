The athletic directors and coaches of Waterloo have spoken.

The 2021-22 All-Metro Basketball Team has been voted on and announced. Here's how the votes lined up:

Girls first team

KATIE COSTELLO, SO. WATERLOO CHRISTIAN

Stud averaged 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and two steals per game for the Regents.

HALLI POOCK, JR. WATERLOO WEST

One of the top scorers in the state at 22.6 ppg, Poock also averaged 5.2 assists and 4.2 steals per game while shooting 52.6% from the field.

SAHARA WILLIAMS, JR. WATERLOO WEST

Future DI player was astonishing for the 5A runner-ups. Averaged 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, four assists and 3.7 steals a night while shooting 49.9% from the field.

BROOKLYN LOVE, SO. WATERLOO EAST

Love, now at Hudson, finished third in the state with 102 blocks (4.9 per game). Also averaged 13.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per contest.

GRACE KNUTSON, SO. CEDAR FALLS

Standout led the Tigers in scoring at 12.4 points per game while hauling in 5.6 boards per outing.

MYA CRAWFORD, FR. CEDAR FALLS

First year player was special, averaging 11.6 points, 3.4 steals and 6.7 boards per game.

Boys first team

KEISHAUN PENDELTON, JR. WATERLOO WEST

Tied for the team lead in points with 325 (14.8 per game).

SI'MARION ANDERSON, JR. WATERLOO WEST

Also scored 325 points for the Wahawks while shooting 45% from the field.

CARTER GALLAGHER, SR. WATERLOO COLUMBUS

Senior led the Sailors in scoring with 13.4 points per night.

TREY CAMPBELL, SR. CEDAR FALLS

UNI commit was one of the finest players in the state last season, averaging 24.4 points, six rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Also shot 54.3% from the field and 42.4% from three-point range.

DALLAS BEAR, JR. CEDAR FALLS

Future college player averaged 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds while shooting 33.5% from deep.

DREW WAGNER, SO. WATERLOO CHRISTIAN

Regents stud led the way with 17.9 points and six rebounds per contest while shooting 63.2% from the floor.

KEWONE JONES, JR. WATERLOO EAST

All-Cedar Valley first teamer led the Trojans with 17.4 points and 6.8 boards per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field.

Girls second team

ELLASA HORTON, SR. WATERLOO EAST

Senior averaged 8.2 points, five rebounds and three assists per game.

MORGAN BRADLEY, SO. WATERLOO COLUMBUS

Led the Sailors with 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

SIERRA MOORE, JR. WATERLOO WEST

Defensive specialist averaged 8.7 rebounds and one block per game.

KEY’LAJAHA JEFFERSON-PUTMAN, JR. WATERLOO EAST

Senior put up nine points per game.

BROOKLYNN SMITH, SR. WATERLOO WEST

Standout senior averaged eight points and 5.8 boards per game while shooting 50% from the floor.

SARAH ALBAUGH, SR. CEDAR FALLS

Averaged 11.4 points while making 47 three-pointers on the year.

REAGAN WHEELER, SO. WATERLOO CHRISTIAN

Scored 14.3 points per contest while also hauling in 9.2 boards per night to go with 2.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.

Boys second team

BEN TROST, SR. WATERLOO COLUMBUS

Senior put up 11.3 points per contest for Columbus.

CADE COURBAT, SO. CEDAR FALLS

Didn't get the same press as Campbell or Bear, but still led the team with six rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

AARON ZWACK, JR. WATERLOO CHRISTIAN

Junior averaged 11.8 points per contest.

JAMAURYUS BRADFORD-GATES, JR. WATERLOO EAST

Put up 11.1 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

MARTEZ WIGGLEY, JR. WATERLOO EAST

Scored 14.4 points per night, hauled in 7.2 rebounds per night and swatted 1.2 shots per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field.

DONOVAN ELMORE, SR. VALLEY LUTHERAN

Led the Crusaders with 9.8 points and one block per game.

Girls honorable mention

Jaide Domatob, Sr. West; Charlotte Gettman, So. West; Sophia Van Nice, So. Lutheran; Lydia Knight, Fr. Lutheran; Anna Sandvold, Sr. CFHS; Sydney Remmert, Sr. CFHS; Natalie Steele, So. Columbus; Evan Christensen, Sr. Columbus; Sidra Wheeler, Sr. Christian; Alison White, Sr. Christian; Denay Saffold, Sr. East; Jaelah Stanford, So. East.

Boys honorable mention

Leo Christensen, So. Columbus; Eli Morrow, Sr. Columbus; Jameel Montgomery, Jr. East; J'Kwon Wise, So. East; Jayce Johnson, So. Lutheran; Adric Schmitz, Jr. Lutheran; Tyree Gardner, Sr. West; Jahlil Manago, Fr. West; Aaron Brost, Sr. CFHS; Derek Woods, Jr. CFHS; Mason Reisetter, Sr. Christian; Elliot Flynn, Sr. Christian.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0