Taylor Kvale sparks Dike-New Hartford to a Class 2A state championship comeback

DES MOINES – Taylor Kvale lit a spark within her team and then summoned strength from a higher power.
Entering the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Class 2A state basketball championship game trailing by eight, a glimmer of light quickly became a fire for Dike-New Hartford.
The Wolverines’ junior guard Kvale scored eight unanswered points, trimming an 11-point deficit to three as the Dike-New Hartford dramatically changed the tide during a 16-2 go-ahead run from the end of the third quarter through the first four minutes of the fourth stanza during a 47-42 title-clinching victory over Maquoketa Valley.
In a battle of 2A’s top two teams with identical 25-0 records, Maquoketa Valley led for over 24 of the game’s 32 minutes – methodically building a double-digit advantage with lengthy possessions. Dike-New Hartford’s first glimmer of hope came when Paula Gonzalez, the skilled senior exchange student, drove the baseline and whipped the ball out to an open Kvale for a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter.
Still trailing by eight with eight minutes remaining, Kvale was driven to build upon that play.
“I prayed before that (fourth) quarter and I was just like, ‘Hey God, let me help my team in this quarter and let’s just pull through,’” said Kvale, who matched Ellary Knock with a team-high 12 points. “I knew that we were never really out of the game and we just needed some quick shots to go through the hoop and just really break that barrier and get after it in that fourth quarter.”
Kvale certainly delivered. She knocked down another 3-pointer on the first possession of the fourth quarter before coming up with a steal and layup. Teammate Sophia Hoffmann then added back-to-back steals and Payton Petersen put back a transition miss that pulled the Wolverines within one.
“I think she (Kvale) got into a zone and she knocked a couple down and our momentum was tremendous,” Dike-New Hartford coach Bruce Dall said.
Following a steal and layup by Maquoketa Valley’s Ella Imler, D-NH continued to dictate tempo. Hoffmann quickly fielded a skip pass from Gonzalez and relayed it to Knock for a layup, and then found Knock for a go-ahead 3-pointer and a lead with 5:47 remaining that the Wolverines never relinquished.
“Everything clicked,” said Hoffmann, who matched Petersen with a team-high three steals to go with six assists. “It’s such a surreal feeling. All of a sudden the tempo just shifted, we were on defense then offense, steals were happening. It was just really chaotic in the moment and then we just found a way. It was crazy.”
With his team’s wheels spinning against a Maquoketa Valley squad led by Taya Tucker, who scored at all three levels during a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds, Dall called upon his players to crank up their pressure. The Wolverines attempted a full-court, man-to-man defense for the first time all season in the fourth quarter.
“We just needed something to happen and then it just all fell in our favor,” Dall said. “Everything just kept building and building.”
The pressure worked as Maquoketa Valley finished just 2 of 8 from the field and attempted seven free throws in the final stanza.
“We got a little sideways there and kind of got sped up a little bit,” Maquoketa Valley coach Scot Moenck said. “We talked about how we didn’t want to play fast and had a couple of uncharacteristic turnovers that led to some easy run-out points. They hit a couple of really big shots. We were going to let them take those deep 3’s, and to their credit, they knocked them down.”
For Dike-New Hartford, the final four minutes proved to be a torturous test of mettle. The Wolverines made just 3 of their first 16 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter, preventing them from finding comfortable separation.
Following a pair of misses that dropped her to 0-for-9 from the line, Hoffmann turned and saw her freshman basketball coach Irv Laube yell from the first row, “Sophie, you’ve got this. Believe in yourself.” Those were just the words Hoffmann needed as she stepped to the line with her team leading by three and 5.9 seconds remaining. The junior, who missed a pair of key free throws at the end of last year’s state semifinal loss to North Polk, swished her last two attempts to clinch the championship.
“He (Laube) has always been in my ear telling me I’ll get through that,” Hoffmann said. “He’s just my biggest supporter out there and such a great person to have. I did look over and I used that as fuel to hit those last two free throws.
“I knew I had to hit those. This was our moment to seal it. They were huge for my confidence, as well, especially coming back from those missed ones.”
The loss capped an incredible run of success for Maquoketa Valley’s senior class of Tucker, Imler and Emerson Whittenbaugh who averaged over 10 points a game and competed while honoring the memory of classmate and former teammate Anna Nefzger. Nefzger, who died in an ATV accident prior to her 14th birthday, has been listed in the school’s scorebook all season.
“They taught us how to persevere through things that are bigger than basketball,” Moenck said, overcome with emotion. “That life is not always easy but those tough times can still define you in a positive way. They’ve just taught our community a lot over the last few years.”
For D-NH, the future remains bright.
Petersen was named captain of the all-tournament team, becoming Iowa’s first freshman to be honored with the award in volleyball and basketball. Gonzalez joined Petersen on the all-tournament squad.
Camille Landphair, Taylor Hoehns and Jadyn Petersen also saw the court during the program’s first five-player title and first basketball championship since Dike won the six-player title in 1988.
It was a championship that was hard earned.
“It shows our character,” Hoffmann said. “It shows how we grind out things and really work. We don’t get down. We come back stronger. It shows the demeanor of our team and the coaching we have.”
Dike-New Hartford 47, Maquoketa Valley 42
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (26-0)—Ellary Knock 3-8 5-7 12, Taylor Kvale 3-7 1-2 12, Paula Gonzalez 2-10 0-1 6, Payton Petersen 2-3 4-6 8, Sophia Hoffmann 3-8 2-11 8, Jadyn Petersen 0-0 0-0 0, Camille Landphair 0-1 1-2 1, Taylor Hoehns 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-37 13-29 47.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY (25-1)—Carissa Sabers 1-4 0-0 3, Kylie Chesnut 4-4 1-1 9, Taya Tucker 5-10 3-3 11, Emerson Whittenbaugh 2-4 1-1 5, Anna Nefzger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-39 9-11 42.
Dike-New Hartford 12 5 8 22—47
Maquoketa Valley 14 11 8 9—42
3-point goals—DNH 6-20 (Knock 1-3, Kvale 3-6, Gonzalez 2-8, Hoffmann 0-2, Landphair 0-1), MV 3-14 (Sabers 1-4, Imler 1-9, Tucker 1-1). Rebounds—DNH 25 (Gonzalez 7), MV 29 (Tucker 11). Assists—DNH 9 (Hoffmann 6), MV 8 (three at 2). Turnovers—DNH 8 (Hoffmann 3), MV 16 (Imler 6). Blocks—DNH 2 (Gonzalez 2), MV 0. Steals—DNH 9 (Hommann, Petersen 3), MV 4 (Tucker 3). Total fouls—DNH 15, MV 20. Fouled out—Sabers.