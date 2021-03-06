Taylor Kvale sparks Dike-New Hartford to a Class 2A state championship comeback

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He (Laube) has always been in my ear telling me I’ll get through that,” Hoffmann said. “He’s just my biggest supporter out there and such a great person to have. I did look over and I used that as fuel to hit those last two free throws.

“I knew I had to hit those. This was our moment to seal it. They were huge for my confidence, as well, especially coming back from those missed ones.”

The loss capped an incredible run of success for Maquoketa Valley’s senior class of Tucker, Imler and Emerson Whittenbaugh who averaged over 10 points a game and competed while honoring the memory of classmate and former teammate Anna Nefzger. Nefzger, who died in an ATV accident prior to her 14th birthday, has been listed in the school’s scorebook all season.

“They taught us how to persevere through things that are bigger than basketball,” Moenck said, overcome with emotion. “That life is not always easy but those tough times can still define you in a positive way. They’ve just taught our community a lot over the last few years.”

For D-NH, the future remains bright.

Petersen was named captain of the all-tournament team, becoming Iowa’s first freshman to be honored with the award in volleyball and basketball. Gonzalez joined Petersen on the all-tournament squad.