Substate boys' basketball: City High edges Waterloo East, 56-54

WATERLOO – A last-ditch effort to extend the season faded into an easy mistake to make for Waterloo East’s boys’ basketball team with the current socially distanced bench configuration.
Trailing by two with time winding down, a Trojan recorded an offensive rebound and spotted an open teammate out of the corner of his eye. Unfortunately for East, he wasn’t in the game and was standing just beyond the corner sideline.
Iowa City High prevailed, 56-54, Monday night in the opening round of Class 4A postseason play.
City High (4-6) entered this contest with half as many games played as East (5-14). The Little Hawks, however, showed poise every time the Trojans went on a run and the decibel level picked up within an enthusiastic home crowd.
“I think that they had all the built-in excuses if they wanted to fold and not deal with adversity the way that we are,” City High coach Brennan Swayzer said. “But we try to preach to our guys that everybody is dealing with what we’ve dealt with this year. At the end of the day as long as we take care of what we practice every day, everything else will take care of itself.
“We’re a defensive-minded team that likes to get out and play in transition. I think that’s where the difference was made tonight. We got lots of transition buckets and we also had some guys getting second-chance opportunities.”
City High attacked the lanes to pick up extra looks on offense as East struggled to locate players on box-outs within its zone defense.
“I’ve been harping all year it’s about boxing out, and we’ve done a lot in practice about boxing out,” East coach Brent Carmichael said. “Sometimes when you’re in an intense game you resort back to what you know as opposed to what you were taught. I think we resorted back to just trying to out-jump people instead of boxing them out.
“It’s the little things, and I hope that our younger guys understand now for when the atmosphere is like this, it’s the little things that get you over the top. I think the little things got us tonight.”
City High’s third-year starting point guard Byron Benton scored eight of his team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter. His quickness off the dribble drew a pair of fouls that resulted in four consecutive free throws to take the lead after East went up 51-50 when Jamauryus Bradford-Gates worked screen for a corner 3-pointer.
East cut the deficit back to one on a kick from Bradford-Gates to Kewone Jones for a 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining. The two teams exchanged free throw misses before City High’s Kolby Kucera made a free throw with nine seconds left.
Down two, East had a 3-pointer blocked and then threw the ball away to the misidentified teammate as City High prevailed.
Bradford-Gates finished with a game-high 18 points on 7 of 11 shooting for East. Jones added 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Shakur Wright didn’t miss a shot and finished with 10 points, and Martez Wiggley added nine.
Following his first season on the job, Carmichael is excited for his first true offseason of work. He’s looking forward to seeing how the young, talented players within his program develop over the summer.
“The competition is tough,” Carmichael said. “I love this conference. Now that we’ve got through the conference and I’ve seen the competition it gives me a better idea of what I’ve got to do with our guys in the offseason. I didn’t have an offseason last year with them.
“We’ve got nowhere to go but up. … We’ve got some good things coming. Just being able to spend that time in the offseason, I think you’ll see a remarkable difference next year.”
City High now advances to face No. 1-ranked Cedar Falls at 7 p.m. Friday in Cedar Falls.
After nine games and just 28 practices, Swayzer isn’t going to complain about a chance for his team to play more basketball.
“We’ve just happy to playing,” Swayzer said. “Any time we can get in the gym, we’re happy.”
City High 56, East 54
CITY HIGH (4-6) – Kolby Kucera 1-2 2-4 4, Byron Benton 6-10 5-9 17, Darren Richardson 3-9 1-3 8, Jamari Newsom 4-10 2-2 11, Raphael Hamilton 1-4 2-4 4, Andre Miller 2-6 0-0 6, Bram Suepple 1-2 0-0 2, Gavin Koch 1-2 0-0 2, Keyoun Agee 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 20-45 12-22 56.
EAST (5-14) – Ramir Scott 0-7 0-0 0, Dayton Bruce 1-9 0-0 2, Jaquoi Harrington 0-0 0-0 0, Dajuan Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Shakur Wright 5-5 0-1 10, Brian Keene 2-6 0-0 4, Jamauryus Bradford-Gates 7-11 0-0 18, Martez Wiggley 4-7 1-2 9, Kewone Jones 3-11 4-4 13, Derrek Allen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 5-8 54.
City High 11 10 20 15 – 56
East 13 11 17 13 – 54
3-point goals – City High 4 (Miller 2, Newsom, Richardson), East 5 (Jones 3, Bradford-Gates 2). Total fouls – City High 11, East 15. Fouled out – none.