Substate boys' basketball: City High edges Waterloo East, 56-54

WATERLOO – A last-ditch effort to extend the season faded into an easy mistake to make for Waterloo East’s boys’ basketball team with the current socially distanced bench configuration.

Trailing by two with time winding down, a Trojan recorded an offensive rebound and spotted an open teammate out of the corner of his eye. Unfortunately for East, he wasn’t in the game and was standing just beyond the corner sideline.

Iowa City High prevailed, 56-54, Monday night in the opening round of Class 4A postseason play.

City High (4-6) entered this contest with half as many games played as East (5-14). The Little Hawks, however, showed poise every time the Trojans went on a run and the decibel level picked up within an enthusiastic home crowd.

“I think that they had all the built-in excuses if they wanted to fold and not deal with adversity the way that we are,” City High coach Brennan Swayzer said. “But we try to preach to our guys that everybody is dealing with what we’ve dealt with this year. At the end of the day as long as we take care of what we practice every day, everything else will take care of itself.