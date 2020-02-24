Substate basketball roundup: Decorah's magical season continues

Northeast Iowa Conference champion Decorah opened postseason play Monday night with a convincing 67-43 win over Vinton-Shellsburg at Center Point-Urbana High School.

Matthew Franzen’s 16 points paced a Decorah team (18-4) that won its first conference title in 25 years earlier this season.The Vikings will meet Center Point-Urbana, a 59-29 winner over Independence, on Thursday in the Class 3A semifinal substate round.

Elsewhere among local Class 3A schools, Waverly-Shell Rock won the rubber game of its series against Northeast Iowa Conference rival Charles City, 54-42.

The Go-Hawks had lost at home to the Comets on Jan. 3 before returning the favor with a win at Charles City on Feb. 11. W-SR will face Marion in Thursday’s substate semifinal.

Iowa Falls-Alden extended its season with an 82-61 win over Humboldt. Algona eliminated Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 60-50.

