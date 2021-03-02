Substate basketball: Cedar Falls charts new path to familiar state destination

Underwood finished with a team-high 11 points on 5 of 9 shooting, still below his average of 15. No other Warrior tallied more than six points.

“He was quick and athletic,” Courbat said. “Coaches told us to stay low and be confident with our defense. That’s just what we did. We grinded every possession. Hats off to Joe, too. Joe did a great job all game.”

Schultz was certainly appreciative of the investment his bigs made to come up with stops while working within man defense for lengthy possessions.

“When they came out I went up to both of them and said that was just such a tremendous effort,” Schultz said. “I told them how proud I was because they’re getting asked to do a lot defending that far away from the basket. They’ve been working on turning and running and doing the things with their footwork. They’re both tremendous basketball players and they’ve learned how to use their length to create some space defensively for themselves.

“Then I thought our other guys were good with staying on shooters but also stunting and helping a little bit. It was just a team effort.”

On offense, Cedar Falls scored the first nine points of the second half and then pulled away as Washington was forced to increase the number of possessions.