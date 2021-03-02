Substate basketball: Cedar Falls charts new path to familiar state destination

WATERLOO – With a trip to the state tournament on the line, Cedar Rapids Washington coach Justin Decker was determined to try something different during the Warriors’ rematch against conference rival Cedar Falls.
Washington enthusiastically embraced stall ball, but Cedar Falls’ defense was prepared for a new challenge.
Class 4A’s top-ranked Tigers generated nine turnovers that matched Washington’s nine first half field goal attempts and secured a fourth consecutive trip to state with a dominant 57-28 victory Tuesday night inside Waterloo East’s Fred J. Miller Gymnasium.
Cedar Falls (19-0) is the No. 1 seed and will begin state tournament play at noon on Wednesday, March 10 against Dubuque Senior.
This game – the first two quarters in particular – was played at a vastly different pace than when Cedar Falls defeated Washington by an 86-61 margin on Jan. 12. The Warriors’ bench players rose to their feet and cheered their teammates on during their first possession as the starters took turns dribbling and passing well beyond the perimeter.
Eventually, Cedar Falls’ Landon Wolf poked the ball loose and teammate Chase Courbat tipped in his miss on the other end. That trend continued throughout much of the first half as Cedar Falls took an 18-8 lead into intermission despite making just eight of its first 24 field goal attempts against Washington’s zone.
“We just came out and brought our intensity,” Wolf said. “I think that’s why we were still able to do well against it. … We just played a really good game defensively and I think that led to our offense as well.”
Added fellow senior Carter Janssen, “It was just a different look. I’m glad we saw that before we get into the state tournament.”
Wolf made seven of his last eight shots with four 3-pointers for 18 points. Chase Courbat took control of the paint in the fourth quarter where he scored 12 of his 18 points to match his teammate for the game high.
Cedar Falls coach Ryan Schultz revealed afterwards that his team had been working on a contingency plan in case it encountered an offensive game plan like Cedar Rapids Washington (14-8) displayed in the substate final round.
“It was something that we just thought a team trying to beat us when it matters in postseason might try to do,” Schultz said. “We still exerted our will as far as tempo. We didn’t sit back. We were kind of prepared for that so we wanted to keep the (five second) count on, keep our aggression and I thought our kids did a heck of a job with that.”
One of the biggest keys for Cedar Falls involved centers Courbat and Joe Knutson – standing 6-foot-9 and 6-foot-8 respectively – guarding Washington’s agile 6-foot-3 Quincy Underwood on drives from the perimeter.
Underwood finished with a team-high 11 points on 5 of 9 shooting, still below his average of 15. No other Warrior tallied more than six points.
“He was quick and athletic,” Courbat said. “Coaches told us to stay low and be confident with our defense. That’s just what we did. We grinded every possession. Hats off to Joe, too. Joe did a great job all game.”
Schultz was certainly appreciative of the investment his bigs made to come up with stops while working within man defense for lengthy possessions.
“When they came out I went up to both of them and said that was just such a tremendous effort,” Schultz said. “I told them how proud I was because they’re getting asked to do a lot defending that far away from the basket. They’ve been working on turning and running and doing the things with their footwork. They’re both tremendous basketball players and they’ve learned how to use their length to create some space defensively for themselves.
“Then I thought our other guys were good with staying on shooters but also stunting and helping a little bit. It was just a team effort.”
On offense, Cedar Falls scored the first nine points of the second half and then pulled away as Washington was forced to increase the number of possessions.
The Tigers scored 16 consecutive points from the end of the third through initial minutes of the fourth quarter with teammates often pinpointing passes to Courbat for layups during the knockout run.
“My teammates found me on multiple possessions in a row and were confident in me,” Courbat said. “It was just a great feeling to be able to open that game up.”
While state tournament runs are becoming the standard for Cedar Falls, Schultz is encouraging his team to embrace the moment.
“It’s no easy thing to do,” Schultz said. “I’m going to impress upon these guys to enjoy it. We still think we have some work to be done, but at the same time it’s a tremendous feat.”