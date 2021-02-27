Substate basketball: Aplington-Pakersburg wins emotional game over NICL rival Denver

WATERLOO – Owen Thomas put his initial celebration on pause after the final buzzer sounded Saturday night on Aplington-Parkersburg’s 72-67 state-qualifying win over Denver.
Thomas walked to the other end of Waterloo East’s Fred J. Miller Gymnasium and embraced Denver’s Kyler Matthias. The two seniors grew up playing basketball together and shared the unique opportunity to compete at the high school level for their fathers.
When the postseason brackets were unveiled, Aplington-Parkersburg coach Aaron Thomas knew this game wouldn’t be easy. His two seniors Owen Thomas and Josh Haan and Denver’s Isaac Besh, Bryce Phelps and Kyler Matthias were AAU teammates since sixth grade.
“When we saw the pairings, Kyle and I both knew one of us was going to have major heart hurt,” Aaron Thomas said. “My heart hurts for them. I think both teams should be in Des Moines so it’s honestly bittersweet. I think that was one of the best played high school games I’ve ever seen.”
Aplington-Parkersburg (21-3) received timely contributions from a variety of players to prevail in this rubber game between schools that split their series in league play.
The Falcons will open Class 2A play against Van Meter on Monday, March 8 in an 8 p.m. tip-off
Perhaps no player stepped up more on this night than Garrett Hempen. The Falcons sophomore used an accurate mid-range jumper to hit nine field goals as part of a team-high 22 points. He made all four of his free throw attempts in the game’s final 15 seconds.
“Every time I shot it, it felt good,” Hempen said. “I’ve been practicing all summer to get better at my mid-range game and it helped for me tonight. … Our two seniors (Thomas and Haan) are really good leaders. I really wanted to win this for them.”
Denver (19-6) used 13 3-pointers to reel Aplington-Parkersburg in every time it appeared as though the Falcons were going to pull away. Phelps’ no-look pass to Besh for corner 3-pointer through contact resulted in a four-point play to tie the score at 36 at the start of the second half.
Hempen then answered with one of his pull-up jumpers to spark a 10-0 run in which the Falcons frequently found paths to the rim. AP extended its lead to 12 on Jayden Mackie’s first of two 3-pointers, before Denver sped the Falcons up with a half-court trap over the first four minutes of the fourth quarter.
The Cyclones eventually drew even at 60 on Kyler Matthias’ 3-pointer with 4:11 remaining and took a pair of two-point leads prior to a timeout with 2:13 remaining.
During the break, Aaron Thomas recalled a game earlier this season when his team was down 14 with 3 minutes left in at Jesup. Center Christian Haugstad kept telling his teammates, ‘We’ve got to find a way, we’ve got to find way.’ Sure enough, AP rallied to win that game.
Saturday night, the Falcons again relaxed during the timeout and found a way.
Hempen floated in a game-tying basket out of the high post and Owen Thomas found Haugstad for a go-ahead layup as part of the big man’s 14-point game off the bench. Denver missed a pair of opportunities inside down the stretch and had a quick 3-pointer also miss its mark as Aplington-Parkersburg secured its seven state tournament appearance since consolidation and first since 2018.
“We needed one stop,” Denver coach Kyle Matthias, said addressing the timeout with his team up two late. “I think if we could have gotten one stop then we could have been a little more patient on offense and maybe made them work a little bit.
“I give them credit they got a bucket and they stepped up and knocked down some free throws at the end. It’s a real good team and they’re going to be good for years to come.”
In addition to Hempen and Haugstad, Mackie scored 13 points. Owen Thomas added 11 points and freshman Gavin Thomas finished with eight points as the Thomas brothers combined to knock down four 3-pointers.
Aaron Thomas was overcome with emotion, describing what it means to coach his children at state during their only season as high school teammates.
“I can’t explain it as a dad to have my two sons and the guys they’ve grown up with, and for our community,” Aaron Thomas said. “Every time I do this, I think of my father (Hall of Fame football coach and community leader Ed Thomas) and pride he had in our school.”
Thomas also thought about Tom Teeple, the beloved longtime Parkersburg barber, who passed away this past year due to COVID.
“He brought me right here for East vs. West games as a little kid,” Thomas recalled. “I think of him tonight and I think of our alumni, the guys who had gotten us here before. I’ve gotten so many texts from former players saying, ‘Coach I hope they get to experience what we did.’ It’s program-wide and I get to drive the ship.”
For a Denver team that starts four seniors, this marked the end of an incredible run. Besh finished with five 3-pointers and 24 points and Kyler Matthias added 14 points.
Open gyms that were once vacant now draw 30 youth thanks in large part to Denver’s successful senior class and the flashy up-tempo style they’ve played.
“I’m proud of what our seniors have done throughout their career,” Kyle Matthias said. “They’ve really helped change our culture and program in our school. I’m thankful for everything they’ve done on and off the court.
“Having a son, I told Kyler in the locker room, I thank God for the opportunity to have those times with him, not just in games but in the gym. I’ve loved that.”
The Denver coach now is rooting for the Falcons to make a run a state.
“Aaron is one of my closest friends,” Matthais said. “We’ve done some mission work and he’s helped me in a lot of different areas as a coach. He’s a man who has kind of helped mentor me on a lot of different coaching things. I think very highly of him and his program.
“I tip my hat to Aaron. He’s one of the best coaches I’ve been around and I hope he goes down to state and makes some noise.”