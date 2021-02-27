Substate basketball: Aplington-Pakersburg wins emotional game over NICL rival Denver

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hempen floated in a game-tying basket out of the high post and Owen Thomas found Haugstad for a go-ahead layup as part of the big man’s 14-point game off the bench. Denver missed a pair of opportunities inside down the stretch and had a quick 3-pointer also miss its mark as Aplington-Parkersburg secured its seven state tournament appearance since consolidation and first since 2018.

“We needed one stop,” Denver coach Kyle Matthias, said addressing the timeout with his team up two late. “I think if we could have gotten one stop then we could have been a little more patient on offense and maybe made them work a little bit.

“I give them credit they got a bucket and they stepped up and knocked down some free throws at the end. It’s a real good team and they’re going to be good for years to come.”

In addition to Hempen and Haugstad, Mackie scored 13 points. Owen Thomas added 11 points and freshman Gavin Thomas finished with eight points as the Thomas brothers combined to knock down four 3-pointers.

Aaron Thomas was overcome with emotion, describing what it means to coach his children at state during their only season as high school teammates.