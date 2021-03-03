State girls' basketball: Koenig guides West Branch past Grundy Center

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It seemed like we were just a step slow all day,” Lindeman said. “We knocked down the first shot and I thought things might continue to roll a little bit from there, at least momentum wise. Give them credit. They were just one step ahead and then hit some big shots at different times in the first halt to get going and we were stuck in neutral for a little bit offensively.”

Bailey Reding knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points to lead a Spartans’ team that ended nearly every second half possession with at least one shot attempt. Grundy Center played West Branch fairly even over the final two quarters. Wallis tallied six points and six rebounds with three assists, and Lainy Thoren finished with five points and eight boards.

West Branch’s Delaynie Luneckas was tough inside with a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds as the Bears generated a 35-27 rebounding advantage and outscored the Spartans 22-6 in the paint.

“We knew going into this game that they were a very good team, but honestly anything can happen down here,” Wallis said. “We just tried to have the mindset that any team is beatable.

“Just getting the nervous jitters out in the first half really helped. Losing fuels the fire for next year. We want the revenge next year and we will be back.”