State girls' basketball: Koenig guides West Branch past Grundy Center

DES MOINES – Paiton Wallis called bank.
Grundy Center’s junior guard rolled her eyes and offered a wry smile when her long 3-point attempt swished through the net after ricocheting off the backboard during the fourth quarter of Grundy Center’s state tournament opener against West Branch.
Not much else went the Spartans’ way early Wednesday afternoon during their Class 2A quarterfinal test. Senior guard Sasha Koenig guided No. 2 seed West Branch with a complete stat line of 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Bears pulled away early and coasted to a 49-33 victory inside Wells Fargo Arena.
West Branch (21-1) rented out the Xtream Arena in Coralville for a shooting practice prior to this trip in Des Moines. The Bears quickly found their touch and second-quarter separation against Grundy Center (19-3) to take a 25-11 lead into halftime.
Grundy Center’s offense was held back early with 12 of its 14 turnovers appearing over the first two quarters.
“We really hung our hats on the defense,” Koenig said. “We were everywhere. It felt like we had eight girls out there – we were in their faces. They’ve got two pretty solid posts and we didn’t let them post us up and run their game that they wanted to play.”
Grundy Center coach Matt Lindeman too often saw his team just behind the action during his program’s first state tournament appearance since runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019.
“It seemed like we were just a step slow all day,” Lindeman said. “We knocked down the first shot and I thought things might continue to roll a little bit from there, at least momentum wise. Give them credit. They were just one step ahead and then hit some big shots at different times in the first halt to get going and we were stuck in neutral for a little bit offensively.”
Bailey Reding knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points to lead a Spartans’ team that ended nearly every second half possession with at least one shot attempt. Grundy Center played West Branch fairly even over the final two quarters. Wallis tallied six points and six rebounds with three assists, and Lainy Thoren finished with five points and eight boards.
West Branch’s Delaynie Luneckas was tough inside with a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds as the Bears generated a 35-27 rebounding advantage and outscored the Spartans 22-6 in the paint.
“We knew going into this game that they were a very good team, but honestly anything can happen down here,” Wallis said. “We just tried to have the mindset that any team is beatable.
“Just getting the nervous jitters out in the first half really helped. Losing fuels the fire for next year. We want the revenge next year and we will be back.”
Indeed, the Spartans’ future is bright.
Grundy Center started a lineup of five juniors with junior Bella Dole adding key minutes off the bench. It’s a group that’s highly motivated to find more success.
“This has been our dream since junior high,” Reding said. “We’ve just known that we have to work hard every day in the season to accomplish this. Sometimes you fall short, but keep working and next year is a whole another year.
“We have come together so much over the season. At the beginning we had some struggles, but we worked them out and I feel like we’re all closer than ever.”