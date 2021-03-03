State girls' basketball: Dike-New Hartford locks down Treynor to advance

Gonzalez led the Wolverines with four steals. Ellary Knock, Taylor Kvale, Petersen and Camille Landphair each came up with three.

“I was frustrated because shots didn’t go, but I kept playing,” said Gonzalez, who scored all 10 of her points in the second half. “I kept playing hard defense and I think I got more confidence in my shots.”

Added Dall, “You could see us ramp up our defense there. We made a few easy baskets and it felt like the weight of the world came off us.”

Knock led D-NH as a consistent scoring threat throughout all four quarters, finishing with 14 points on 6 of 12 shooting. Petersen adjusted to the attention she was drawing inside and tallied nine of her 11 points in the second half, including a pair of layups through contact.

Dike-New Hartford took its first lead on a hard-fought, early third-quarter basket by Petersen inside. The Wolverines pulled in front for good after Gonzalez drove for a score and Petersen added another layup.

“I felt like I was getting sandwiched at times,” Petersen laughed. “If I’m not getting the ball myself I was making sure the other defenders were moved out of position so they (teammates) could drive.”