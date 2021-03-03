State girls' basketball: Dike-New Hartford locks down Treynor to advance

DES MOINES – If Dike-New Hartford coach Bruce Dall purchases a lottery ticket today, the numbers four and 20 are likely to be the first two that he selects.
Following a first half in which the Wolverines uncharacteristically lost track of Treynor’s top shooters, the D-NH coach didn’t let his team forget their numbers during Wednesday's Class 2A state basketball quarterfinal. Dall shouted four and 20 from the bench on nearly every defensive possession throughout the second half.
The Wolverines’ defense stepped up holding Treynor to 20 points over the final three quarters and Dike-New Hartford returned to the state semifinal round with a 44-36 victory Wednesday morning inside Wells Fargo Arena.
Undefeated D-NH (24-0) will face either Grundy Center or West Branch in 2A’s final four at noon on Friday.
“We lost track of shooters which we haven’t done all year,” Dall said, after Treynor’s tandem of Mandy Stogdill and Clara Teigland combined for 16 points and four 3-pointers in the first quarter to build an early 16-8 lead. “We’ve pretty much locked down on people. Number 4 and number 20, we just lost track of them and to their credit they just knocked them down.
“Whoever wins this next (quarterfinal) game, I’ll have to make sure I get four and 20 out of my head.”
While Dike-New Hartford is competing in the program’s fourth consecutive state tournament, this team is filled with younger contributors and newcomers playing their first significant minutes on the big stage. The Wolverines took time to set settle in after Treynor collapsed on posts inside and perimeter shots missed their mark during a 6 of 23 start from the field that resulted in a 21-17 halftime deficit.
It marked the first time all season that the perfect Wolverines had trailed for any significant length of time.
“I think they were pretty frustrated,” Dall said. “You could see that.”
D-NH freshman center Payton Petersen said her team used the deficit as motivation coming out of the locker room.
“It just gave you that much more fire, that much more, ‘we need this, we want this more than they do,’” Petersen said. “It just gave us more momentum of wanting to get ahead.”
Competing in an arena larger than any she’s played on during her club experience in Spain, exchange student Paula Gonzalez jump-started Dike-New Hartford’s offense when she knocked down an open 3-pointer after a patient first possession of the third quarter. D-NH’s defense went on to record eight third-quarter steals and finished with 13 of the team’s 16 takeaways in the second half to turn the tide.
Gonzalez led the Wolverines with four steals. Ellary Knock, Taylor Kvale, Petersen and Camille Landphair each came up with three.
“I was frustrated because shots didn’t go, but I kept playing,” said Gonzalez, who scored all 10 of her points in the second half. “I kept playing hard defense and I think I got more confidence in my shots.”
Added Dall, “You could see us ramp up our defense there. We made a few easy baskets and it felt like the weight of the world came off us.”
Knock led D-NH as a consistent scoring threat throughout all four quarters, finishing with 14 points on 6 of 12 shooting. Petersen adjusted to the attention she was drawing inside and tallied nine of her 11 points in the second half, including a pair of layups through contact.
Dike-New Hartford took its first lead on a hard-fought, early third-quarter basket by Petersen inside. The Wolverines pulled in front for good after Gonzalez drove for a score and Petersen added another layup.
“I felt like I was getting sandwiched at times,” Petersen laughed. “If I’m not getting the ball myself I was making sure the other defenders were moved out of position so they (teammates) could drive.”
Treynor’s Stogdill finished with 16 points and Tiegland added 15 as the Cardinals continued to fight back from a deficit that hit 11 points early in the fourth quarter.
Four consecutive turnovers down the stretch by Dike-New Hartford allowed Treynor to cut the deficit to four points with possession of the ball before the Woverines counted with a pair of steals – including an interception by Taylor Kvale that led to a Petersen layup to end the game.
“We called timeout and just said that we have the lead and we need to value the basketball,” Dall related. “We’re a young team and that’s what happened towards the end there, we just got a little bit frazzled. But we got that free throw made by (Sophia) Hoffmann (for a six point lead with a minute remaining) and things were good.
“Anytime you can get tested and find what you need to do win, it’s a good thing.”