State basketball preview: Young Wahawks are ready to take flight

WATERLOO – Halli Poock once again put on a show during Waterloo West’s Tuesday state-qualifying win over Iowa City High.
The Wahawk sophomore knocked down a 3-pointer off a behind-the-back, pull-up dribble. Poock also found Brooklynn Smith for a layup with a no-look pass and once again zipped a series of lengthy outlets to Sahara Williams for fastbreak layups.
Passing accuracy and poise exuded by the 5-foot-6 point guard may be due to time invested in another sport. Before helping to lead the Wahawks into the state tournament during her first two seasons of high school basketball, Poock was dropping dimes on the football field as a quarterback at Central Middle School.
Asked how far she can throw a football, Poock smiled and responded modestly, “I don’t know. Basketball court, maybe?”
Poock will have an opportunity to showcase her arm on Iowa high school basketball’s largest stage beginning at 3 p.m. Monday when Waterloo West opens state tournament play against Mississippi Valley Conference foe Iowa City West inside Des Moines’ Wells Fargo Arena.
Williams an all-state sophomore classmate is often on the receiving and scoring end of Poock’s outlet passes. One play that stands out from the past season occurred during one of two wins over metro rival and 5A state qualifier Cedar Falls.
“That was probably one of the best ones we’ve ever had,” Poock said, recalling her lengthy outlet that hit Williams in stride. “I just saw Sahara bust it. I fly it up to her, I know she can jump and get it.”
Ranking Williams’ receiving skills, Poock added, “Probably a 10 out of 10.”
Williams knows she’ll get rewarded for running passing lanes off rebounds and turnovers.
“She (Poock) knows I’m going up the floor and I know she’s looking for me,” Williams said. “If I’m up there, she just throws it, I go get it and put it in.
“She’s really flashy. She sees the floor well and she’s just an unselfish player.”
Poock is averaging six assists a game to go with her team-high 21 points, while Williams has increased her scoring average by over 10 points to 20 a game in year two. Sierra (CC) Moore joins that class of sophomore starters after missing all but two games her freshman season due to an injury. Junior center Brooklyn Smith is young for her grade and could almost be in that sophomore class, as well.
Sierra and senior starter Gabby Moore’s mother Stephanie (Van Syoc) Moore played on West coach Tony Pappas’ 1992 and 1994 state tournament teams, while Brooklynn Smith’s mother, Nina Smith, was a former USA Today national player of the year during a brilliant career at West from 1996-1999.
“It’s just a special group of young ladies that have worked hard, have a lot of God-given ability, but they’re very coachable,” Pappas said. “I think when we played Waukee last year (an 88-65 state semifinal loss), we weren’t quite ready for their intensity and how they played. This year I feel we’re most definitely going to be ready for the state tournament.”
Gabby Moore says she has enjoyed the opportunity to compete alongside her younger sister and the girls Sierra has played basketball with since grade school.
“I’ve watched them grow up with my sister,” Gabby Moore said. “Seeing how much they’ve grown throughout the years is really exciting. It makes me proud to be able to play with them. There’s a lot of excitement on the floor all the time.
“We’re all kind of a family. We know our roles and what we’re supposed to do and that’s why I think we click so well.”
While Poock and her youthful teammates realize they have room for growth, they’ve made no secret that they believe a state championship is within their reach. West has won 18 consecutive games since an overtime loss at Cedar Rapids Washington in which Poock and Williams fouled out.
“You expect it your older years, but we’re doing it young and that’s the fun thing about it,” Poock said. “It’s not very common to have a whole sophomore class of good players like we have. It makes it better that we can work together and still improve.”
Pappas, who recorded his 600th career win earlier this season, certainly isn’t going to sell his team short entering this week’s state tournament.
“We’ve talked about it from day one. It’s not about putting the banner on this wall,” Pappas said, pointing to the wall with the colorful state qualifier banners in Siddens Gymnaium.
The West coach then turned and pointed to the wall of black title banners, where the school’s successful girls’ basketball program has yet to make its mark. “It’s about putting the banner on the other wall. The state championship banner.”