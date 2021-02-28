State basketball preview: Young Wahawks are ready to take flight

“It’s just a special group of young ladies that have worked hard, have a lot of God-given ability, but they’re very coachable,” Pappas said. “I think when we played Waukee last year (an 88-65 state semifinal loss), we weren’t quite ready for their intensity and how they played. This year I feel we’re most definitely going to be ready for the state tournament.”

Gabby Moore says she has enjoyed the opportunity to compete alongside her younger sister and the girls Sierra has played basketball with since grade school.

“I’ve watched them grow up with my sister,” Gabby Moore said. “Seeing how much they’ve grown throughout the years is really exciting. It makes me proud to be able to play with them. There’s a lot of excitement on the floor all the time.

“We’re all kind of a family. We know our roles and what we’re supposed to do and that’s why I think we click so well.”

While Poock and her youthful teammates realize they have room for growth, they’ve made no secret that they believe a state championship is within their reach. West has won 18 consecutive games since an overtime loss at Cedar Rapids Washington in which Poock and Williams fouled out.