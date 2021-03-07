State basketball preview: Puzzle pieces have come together for No. 1-ranked Cedar Falls

WATERLOO – Cedar Falls coach Ryan Schultz briefly paused before responding.

Following a dominant state-qualifying win over Cedar Rapids Washington, Schultz described his current team as the most complete group he’s coached. That’s high praise considering Cedar Falls finished third in last year’s state tournament following back-to-back championship runs.

“There’s no doubt it’s the most complete as far as balance with guards, mid-range, bigs,” Schultz said. “I think as we showed (in Tuesday’s substate final) we can play at different speeds, different paces and still be successful. That’s a telltale sign you’re not locked into one style of play and that’s impressive to win a game like that.

“I think it’s over the years. It’s not just a one a year. We do things with our program to try to feed into our chemistry, that’s a big thing for us. But I think it’s just a tight-knit group of guys that have grown up together, played a lot of basketball and really enjoy playing the game together.”

Upon hearing about his coach’s assessment, senior guard Landon Wolf responded, “It’s awesome because we obviously haven’t won a championship yet and the other teams have. Having him say that is a big thing to us. We’ve just got to keep it rolling.