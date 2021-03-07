State basketball preview: Puzzle pieces have come together for No. 1-ranked Cedar Falls

WATERLOO – Cedar Falls coach Ryan Schultz briefly paused before responding.
Following a dominant state-qualifying win over Cedar Rapids Washington, Schultz described his current team as the most complete group he’s coached. That’s high praise considering Cedar Falls finished third in last year’s state tournament following back-to-back championship runs.
“There’s no doubt it’s the most complete as far as balance with guards, mid-range, bigs,” Schultz said. “I think as we showed (in Tuesday’s substate final) we can play at different speeds, different paces and still be successful. That’s a telltale sign you’re not locked into one style of play and that’s impressive to win a game like that.
“I think it’s over the years. It’s not just a one a year. We do things with our program to try to feed into our chemistry, that’s a big thing for us. But I think it’s just a tight-knit group of guys that have grown up together, played a lot of basketball and really enjoy playing the game together.”
Upon hearing about his coach’s assessment, senior guard Landon Wolf responded, “It’s awesome because we obviously haven’t won a championship yet and the other teams have. Having him say that is a big thing to us. We’ve just got to keep it rolling.
“It’s just a fun group of guys. We’re always joking around outside of practice. We’re really close friends. We’re hanging out when we’re not inside practicing. When we’re inside practicing, we’re doing all the right things, but we’re having fun.”
Firepower and skill is evident throughout the rotation for a Cedar Falls team (19-0) that has won 31 of its last 32 games entering Wednesday’s noon 4A state opener against a Dubuque Senior squad the Tigers defeated by 13 points in December.
Wolf and forward Chase Courbat are a pair of University of Northern Iowa basketball recruits leading a senior class that also includes Truman State-bound big man Joe Knutson and Upper Iowa recruit Carter Janssen. A valuable glue guy on a team filled with pieces that fit perfectly together, Janssen averages 4.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds and is one of four Tigers scoring at least 10 points a game.
“We’ve been playing together for years and it feels great,” Janssen said. “We have so many people that are willing to score the ball around us. I’m not the only scorer on this team, there’s seven, eight other guys, so I just try to find everybody around me.
“We need to keep playing together as a team, keep playing great defense and I think we’ve got all the right pieces.”
Beyond the seniors, Cedar Falls junior point guard Trey Campbell also has NCAA Division I offers and is averaging 14.4 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
“They don’t care who gets the shot, who gets the accolades, who’s scoring at the end of the night,” Schultz said. “When you’ve got talented guys playing unselfishly that’s a pretty special thing.”
Campbell’s classmate Hunter Jacobson and sophomore Dallas Bear also add depth to the Tigers’ rotation.
“They’ve done such an amazing job,” Courbat said. “Both of them have worked their tails off. Dallas can come and really shoot. He works as hard as he can on defense. Hunter is an absolute workhorse. He might be 6-foot, but he’s grabbing offensive boards, working as hard as he can for the ball, taking charges and he’s hitting shots when he’s open. They’re just great guys to have on the bench and really sparkplug type of guys.”
Courbat knows firsthand what it takes to win a state title. He was playing as a freshman with dynamic star AJ Green led the Tigers to their first championship. The following season, a lock-down defensive group filled with physical football players brought a second title to Cedar Falls.
“I’d say this group, we have the grit that it takes,” Courbat said. “The last (championship) group, it was all grit.
“This (substate final) game proved it. They spaced us out and we just had to work our tails off on defense. We’re confident, we work hard in practice. It’s a great feeling, a great group.”
Taking his first undefeated team to Des Moines, Schultz says these Tigers realize they need to continue to make the investment to improve.
“We’re going to go to work this week again and try to get better,” Schultz noted. “We’re going to try to take the next step. That’s what our championship teams have done in the past. They’ve just continued to take steps throughout the entire year until that last game.”
Family is the word Courbat uses to describe his teammates.
“It’s the best thing ever playing with your brothers out there on the court, always having each other’s backs,” the senior center said.