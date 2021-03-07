State basketball preview: Battle-tested Aplington-Parkersburg is ready to make its mark

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He was always advanced, even when he was younger,” Owen Thomas recalls. “I had a hunch he’d be at that level. Watching him at middle school scoring a lot of points, I always knew that he’d be able to play. I just wasn’t sure that he’d be able to play as a freshman. Credit to him, he’s put in a lot of time, a lot of effort in the gym by himself and with me.

“It’s been really fun being able to watch him grow up and watch him develop into the player that he is now.”

Haan has grown alongside Haugstad to form a formidable post tandem. They started alongside one another on last year’s 19-3 team, but nagging blisters and shin splints kept Haugstad on a minutes restriction early this season as he settled into a key bench role.

“Honestly, I was afraid we were going to have to shut him down for the year,” Aaron Thomas said. “Then he got some anti-inflammatory that has worked wonders for him.

“I know the frustration he had in being hurt and not being able to run and do what he wanted to do and just the pain he was feeling. To get him back healthy, you can see how dominant of a player he is. He’s adjusted to coming off the bench. We’ve gotten off to great starts so we haven’t changed our lineup.”