State basketball preview: Battle-tested Aplington-Parkersburg is ready to make its mark

PARKERSBURG – Josh Haan and Owen Thomas are a pair of seniors on Aplington-Parkersburg’s state basketball tournament team that have traveled a long road to Des Moines’ Wells Fargo Arena.
As freshmen, Haan recalls getting beat up on within the practice squad by members of the upperclasssmen-led 2018 state qualifying team that included the likes of Alec Oberhauser and Carter Cuvelier.
Lessons learned in the practice gym during that 25-2 campaign are now being passed down from Haan and Thomas to their younger teammates.
“You have to give effort no matter what,” Haan said. “Sometimes you’re not going to be the best player, you’re not going to be the strongest, but something you can control is your effort and it doesn’t matter who you’re going against. You’ve just got to play your heart out.”
Following losses of one and two points in postseason openers the past two seasons, Aplington-Parkersburg (21-3) has put all the pieces together entering Monday night’s 8 p.m. Class 2A state opener against Van Meter (17-6).
“From the first round losses, learning from our mistakes until now what we’ve been able to accomplish this year it’s been a journey,” Owen Thomas said. “We shoot a lot better this year. We spent a lot of time working in the offseason. That was one of our biggest weaknesses last year. …. We’ve got some new guys playing and just have done a lot of shooting drills in practice.”
Aplington-Parkersburg has six players averaging at least eight points a game for a team that averages 71.8 points.
These Falcons aren’t the typical small-town power led by a large class of veteran teammates that have been playing together since grade school. Freshmen Gavin Thomas and Cooper Hoff are playing key rotation minutes, blended in with sophomore substate final star Garrett Hempen. Point guard Jayden Mackie and center Christian Haugstad have battled through injuries this season and join Elijah Switzer within a strong junior class while Haan and Owen Thomas are now key leaders as battle-tested seniors.
“Josh and Owen, their leadership, they stay calm throughout,” head coach Aaron Thomas said, as the Falcons have qualified for state with wins by two and five points. “I don’t think they ever panicked and the guys really looked to them as that leader.
“I know both are very driven and had this as a goal to get to the state tournament. They’ve done an unbelievable job of communicating. To see their growth, both of them as leaders, has probably been the thing I’m most proud of.”
Certainly, this has been a special season for the Thomas family as Aaron Thomas has earned his third coaching trip to state at his alma mater with his sons, Owen and Gavin, sharing the court.
Owen Thomas had a feeling growing up his younger brother might be ready for varsity competition by his freshman year. As a first grader Gavin would compete with his fourth-grade brother in tournaments.
“He was always advanced, even when he was younger,” Owen Thomas recalls. “I had a hunch he’d be at that level. Watching him at middle school scoring a lot of points, I always knew that he’d be able to play. I just wasn’t sure that he’d be able to play as a freshman. Credit to him, he’s put in a lot of time, a lot of effort in the gym by himself and with me.
“It’s been really fun being able to watch him grow up and watch him develop into the player that he is now.”
Haan has grown alongside Haugstad to form a formidable post tandem. They started alongside one another on last year’s 19-3 team, but nagging blisters and shin splints kept Haugstad on a minutes restriction early this season as he settled into a key bench role.
“Honestly, I was afraid we were going to have to shut him down for the year,” Aaron Thomas said. “Then he got some anti-inflammatory that has worked wonders for him.
“I know the frustration he had in being hurt and not being able to run and do what he wanted to do and just the pain he was feeling. To get him back healthy, you can see how dominant of a player he is. He’s adjusted to coming off the bench. We’ve gotten off to great starts so we haven’t changed our lineup.”
Mackie, the team’s point guard, has also traversed a challenging junior season, battling through an ankle injury early and then surviving a scare when he sprained a wrist initially feared broken.
“Athletically some of the things he can do you can’t teach, you can’t coach and Jayden is a gym rat,” Aaron Thomas said. “He absolutely loves it. He’s made himself a player. His mid-range game is really good and he’s worked hard on being a good 3-point shooter. His athleticism is a unique thing for us. Now that he’s healthy and wrist is good, ankle is good, you’re finally seeing that.”
In Van Meter, A-P will be tested by a team that has prevailed in a similarly challenging postseason road of close contests leading to Des Moines.
Chris Schrek is a quick point guard who shoots 41% from 3-point range while Casey Trudo is kind of an X factor for the team on the wing. Clark Fiala is a high motor and physically strong post serving as the third Bulldog averaging a double-digit point total.
“To be honest, I really don’t know what to expect down there,” Haan said. “It’s our first time playing at state so it’s going to an eye-opening experience, but I am looking forward to competing.”
Added Owen Thomas, “We’ve just got to play within ourselves and we can’t let the bright lights get to us because fundamentally we’re solid. … We may not have the best guy down there, but our team is really solid.”