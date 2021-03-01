State basketball: Johnston's dominance inside held off Cedar Falls' determined rally

“Anaya is one of the best players to ever play at Cedar Falls,” Groen said. “When you look at her as a whole player, she does everything.

“She said she learned a lot from the girls that were in front of her as she grew up, and she took a little bit from those girls to become the leader that she is. In the locker room I said, for you that are coming up you should do the same. Each one take a little bit, and Anaya was a great leader in that area. Hopefully we have girls coming up that will also follow in those footsteps.”

Added Remmert, “Anaya was a great leader. We loved her so much. We’re going to miss her next year. She showed us how to do so many things. We’re going to have to fill in a big role.”

Now looking forward to joining her older sister, Kiana, at the University of Northern Iowa, Barney left her third trip to Des Moines appreciative of the opportunities found at Cedar Falls.

“I’m just really thankful for everybody that I’ve been able to have around me,” Barney said. “Being able to play my last game here at Wells Fargo Arena was really special.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.