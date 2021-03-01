State basketball: Johnston's dominance inside held off Cedar Falls' determined rally

DES MOINES – Cedar Falls’ defenders chased defending state champion Johnston all over the court during Monday’s Class 5A state basketball quarterfinal inside the Wells Fargo Arena.
Tested through the final minute, the Dragons refused to be caught.
Cedar Falls came up with 10 second-half steals and had a shot to cut a 18-point first half deficit to four in the third quarter before Johnston’s 6-foot-2 center Jada Gyamfi and company regained control of the paint during a 71-64 victory.
“We talked about, ‘You’ve got to crash the boards, you’ve got to be the aggressive team,’” Johnston coach Chad Jilek said after his team executed its game plan of taking control inside. “You can’t sit back and let them be more aggressive than you.”
Gyamfi, a transfer from Urbandale, finished with 19 points and 18 rebounds as the second-seeded Dragons (17-1) moved into Thursday’s semifinal round against Iowa City West following a 39-19 advantage on the boards and 44-14 dominance in paint points.
Cedar Falls' versatile 5-foot-11 guard Anaya Barney was often defending Gymafi in the low post. Finding timely double team help was a challenge against a Johnston team with depth.
“It’s kind of a pick your poison, they shoot 41% from 3 too,” Cedar Falls coach Gregg Groen said, addressing Johnston’s balance. “We tried to double down and you also can’t afford to get kids in foul trouble. Jada did a nice job making some post moves and layups on us. It’s just a tough match-up.”
Johnston created early separation by working the ball inside for the first eight points off an 11-point run capped by 5-foot-11 freshman Aili Tanke’s first of three first-half 3-pointers to take a 15-6 lead near the end of the opening quarter.
Tanke’s next two 3-pointers from opposite corners allowed the Dragons to extend their advantage to 18 points (28-10) three minutes into the second quarter.
After missing all five of her first-quarter shots, Cedar Falls’ Barney found her shooting touch. The senior standout followed teammate Morgan Linck’s corner 3-pointer with a quick trey off a steal before adding a contested pull-up jumper from the free throw line and three free throws off a shooting foul during a 12-2 run that pulled the Tigers within eight.
A jumper by Sydney Remmert off a baseline inbound set cut Cedar Falls’ halftime deficit back to 32-24.
“I think we came out a little bit shell-shocked,” Barney said after finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds and three steals. “Being here at state, we were aware that it was going to be a whole different atmosphere. But I’m just really proud of my team. Even when we got down by a lot, we kept fighting. We didn’t give up, we didn’t back down and I’m really proud of my team for that.”
In addition to the numerous steals that the Tigers came up with on defense, Cedar Falls knocked down eight of its 12 3-pointers in the second half to prevent a blowout.
Barney’s deep 3-pointer, four feet beyond the NBA line, early in the third quarter cut the Tigers’ deficit to 38-32. Cedar Falls had a look to make it a four-point game on the next possession miss. Gyamfi scored inside on the other end to trigger a 12-2 run capped by Molly Noelck’s 3-pointer that put the Dragons up 16.
Cedar Falls’ relentless pressure held Johnston to just three points over the game’s final four minutes. Remmert hit a pair of 3-pointers and Barney cut to the basket for a layup that again pulled CF within six with just over 30 seconds remaining. However, Johnston’s Aaliyah Riley secured the win other end with an acrobatic three-point play.
“Having to stay strong on the defensive end I guess really did take a lot out of our legs, but I’m still really proud of the way we kept pushing on the offensive end,” Barney said.
Riley converted all seven of her free throw attempts as part of an 11 point game. Tanke finished with 17 points.
Cedar Falls' Remmert and Sarah Albaugh each made three 3-pointers and finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively, to complement Anaya Barney. Jasmine Barney added 11 points and five assists.
Following the loss, Groen encouraged his team to follow the example set by the Tigers’ lone senior. Anaya Barney caps her career with 1,455 points, 556 rebounds, 205 steals, 185 blocks and 152 3-pointers. She started every single game from her freshman through senior season.
“Anaya is one of the best players to ever play at Cedar Falls,” Groen said. “When you look at her as a whole player, she does everything.
“She said she learned a lot from the girls that were in front of her as she grew up, and she took a little bit from those girls to become the leader that she is. In the locker room I said, for you that are coming up you should do the same. Each one take a little bit, and Anaya was a great leader in that area. Hopefully we have girls coming up that will also follow in those footsteps.”
Added Remmert, “Anaya was a great leader. We loved her so much. We’re going to miss her next year. She showed us how to do so many things. We’re going to have to fill in a big role.”
Now looking forward to joining her older sister, Kiana, at the University of Northern Iowa, Barney left her third trip to Des Moines appreciative of the opportunities found at Cedar Falls.
“I’m just really thankful for everybody that I’ve been able to have around me,” Barney said. “Being able to play my last game here at Wells Fargo Arena was really special.”