State basketball: Iowa City West edges Waterloo West in 5A thriller, 65-63

DES MOINES – Waterloo West's catalyst Halli Poock set her sights on creating more state tournament magic when she drove to the elbow of the free throw line and pulled up for a last-second jumper at the end of Monday’s Class 5A quarterfinal.
This time, the shot came up short.
A No. 3-ranked Waterloo West team that has thrived down the stretch in big games dating back to last year’s state semifinal run, saw Iowa City West’s backcourt come up with the key plays in the final minute as the Trojans prevailed, 65-63, in a classic inside Wells Fargo Arena.
“I worked all season for this and it didn't fall,” Poock said, after finishing with a game-high 22 points. “It is what it is.
“I think the thing in general that we were most disappointed in is we knew we had so much potential to go far in the tournament. All season it was all getting to Friday (the championship game) and it came up short.”
Iowa City West (14-3) avenged a four-point loss from earlier this season to its conference rival and snapped an 18-game win streak by Waterloo West (19-2). Trojans' sophomore guard Meena Tate hit twice from distance and also found multiple paths to the basket during a first half in which she made all seven of her field goal attempts and scored 16 of her 21 points.
Then whenever Waterloo West appeared to begin to pull away in the second half, Emma Ingersoll-Weng responded with a timely 3-pointer. Ingersoll-Weng knocked down five treys on 10 attempts as part of her 17-point game. Her final 3-pointer came after Poock recorded a steal and outlet pass to Sahara Williams for a 60-59 West lead with under a minute remaining.
Following Ingersoll-Weng’s go-ahead basket, Iowa City West senior guard Matayia Tellis intercepted a lengthy cross-court pass for a layup that pushed the Trojans’ advantage to four.
Poock answered for the Wahawks by getting a defender to leave her feet and drawing a foul on a 3-pointer with 12.5 seconds remaining. The Wahawk sophomore hit all three free throws. Iowa City West’s Tate made one of two free throws on the other end before Poock’s final attempt to tie missed.
Waterloo West held Providence recruit Audrey Koch to two points, but her teammates and defense stepped up. Iowa City West finished with a 29-19 rebounding advantage.
“Everybody loves offense, but you’re going to win games with defense,” Iowa City West coach BJ Mayer said. “They really buy into trying to get stops, get rebounds and we got enough of them in the fourth quarter.
“Waterloo West is a phenomenal team. Coach (Tony) Pappas does a great job with them. We knew it was going to be back and forth. We wanted to have a chance going into the fourth quarter and we told them, ‘You’ve got your chance, now you’ve got to find a way to figure it out.’ We got some steals, got some stops, made some free throws down the stretch and we’re happy to be advancing.”
Waterloo West played two reserves under one minute as all five starters competed nearly every second of this state contest. Williams shined with 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting and lone senior starter Gabby Moore made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in her finale.
“This was a tremendous game,” Waterloo West coach Tony Pappas said. “I congratulate Iowa City West, they played a great game. They hit big shot after big shot after big shot.”
Iowa City West scored the game’s first six points before Williams hit a 3-pointer four minutes into the contest. Poock’s steal and layup capped a 12-2 run that gave Waterloo West its largest lead of the first half but the Trojans rallied with accurate 3-point shooting and the teams entered intermission tied at 27.
Poock and Moore hit 3-pointers as the Wahawks pushed their lead to eight points late in the third quarter. Iowa City West, however, didn't fade. The Trojans worked their game plan of getting to the line off aggressive drives at the end of a 11-2 run to pull in front early in the fourth quarter.
The game remained a tight one-possession contest until the final horn.
“We couldn’t get a lead to stay,” Williams said. “We had defensive breakdowns and we just weren’t there tonight. And they just played really good.
“The possessions in the beginning of the game that you think don’t matter, matter the most, turnovers and being careless, we’ve got to limit those and just don’t take it for granted. Every play matters.”
For a young Waterloo West team featuring a talented core of underclassmen, this game provided teachable moments.
“They’ll learn and grow because they’re so young and it’s a great experience that they have,” Pappas said. “We’re proud of them and what they accomplished this year. They did a lot great things.
“I’ve coached thousands of games and sometimes a team plays great and beats you in a tough game, but hold your head up. You gave a great effort.”
While Poock said her team’s chemistry took time to develop this season, she pointed out it was a group that came together when it mattered and during a memorable run. This loss is likely to provide fuel for future success.
“We’re going to use this as motivation to come back stronger next year and play more together and just be ready,” Poock said.