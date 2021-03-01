State basketball: Iowa City West edges Waterloo West in 5A thriller, 65-63

DES MOINES – Waterloo West's catalyst Halli Poock set her sights on creating more state tournament magic when she drove to the elbow of the free throw line and pulled up for a last-second jumper at the end of Monday’s Class 5A quarterfinal.

This time, the shot came up short.

A No. 3-ranked Waterloo West team that has thrived down the stretch in big games dating back to last year’s state semifinal run, saw Iowa City West’s backcourt come up with the key plays in the final minute as the Trojans prevailed, 65-63, in a classic inside Wells Fargo Arena.

“I worked all season for this and it didn't fall,” Poock said, after finishing with a game-high 22 points. “It is what it is.

“I think the thing in general that we were most disappointed in is we knew we had so much potential to go far in the tournament. All season it was all getting to Friday (the championship game) and it came up short.”

Iowa City West (14-3) avenged a four-point loss from earlier this season to its conference rival and snapped an 18-game win streak by Waterloo West (19-2). Trojans' sophomore guard Meena Tate hit twice from distance and also found multiple paths to the basket during a first half in which she made all seven of her field goal attempts and scored 16 of her 21 points.