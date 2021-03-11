State basketball: Flawless Johnston tames Cedar Falls

DES MOINES – Ryan Schultz coached for an entire year without having to address his team following a basketball loss.
His last two postgame speeches after a defeat have now occurred one game shy of the Class 4A final inside a Wells Fargo Arena locker room.
Johnston put together a night of near flawless basketball late Thursday in the semifinal round of the state tournament and led wire-to-wire during a convincing 64-51 victory over the previously undefeated and top-ranked Tigers.
For Schultz, finding the words to console a team with a class of six seniors that had meant so much to his program wasn’t easy.
“I couldn’t even go into the locker room at first,” Schultz said. “It was just so hard. I just appreciate those guys so much. It’s rough. It’s rough.”
Johnston (12-4) picked up from where it left off after a 16-point drubbing of West Des Moines Dowling in Wednesday’s quarterfinal. The Dragons’ five starters had shot a combined 60% from the field when they were subbed out prior to the final minute against Cedar Falls.
A Tigers’ defense that had imposed its will on opposition, often creating transition looks to spark a dynamic offense, was dissected by Johnston in the half court. Cedar Falls had held its previous two opponents under 30 points for an entire game.
The Dragons scored 31 in the first half.
Johnston’s speedy guard Trey Lewis opened the game with his first of two 3-pointers steps beyond the NBA line as part of 15-point effort. Steven Kramer, a 6-foot-5 combo guard receiving NCAA Division I interest, was relentless off the drive and finished with a game-high 23 points on 7 of 11 shooting. Reid Grant added 10 points while Carter Borwick and Max Roquet made all five of their field goal attempts to complete an impressive performance from Johnston’s starting five.
“They’re a tremendous team and they came out ready to play and shot it well,” Schultz said. “We came out in zone and hoped maybe that would slow them down. We knew they were going to work to break us down off the dribble. We were worried about that going into the game.
“They got going there, we came out of that (zone) and we were having trouble guarding the bounce and it just seemed like everything was going for them. I give them a lot of credit.”
Johnston’s half-court offense helped neutralize a Cedar Falls attack that was unable to use transition opportunities to find easy baskets. The Tigers didn’t eclipse 10 points in a quarter until Landon Wolf knocked down four 3-pointers in a fourth quarter that his team entered trailing by 20.
“It feels like two years in a row the other team has just gotten out to a really good start and just made shots,” Wolf said, after finishing with a team-high 20 points. “They were making really deep shots and some of the time we were getting blown by, which is on us. They’re a really good team and they were a really good team tonight.
“It was definitely a different pace for us. We’re used to getting a lot of stops and getting out and running. But that’s one of the things we’ve been able to do so well this year is playing at different paces. I think we just struggled to get into a groove there.”
Junior reserve Hunter Jacobson was Cedar Falls’ most consistent source of offense through the first three quarters as he finished with 10 points on 5 of 8 shooting, but the Tigers were unable to get their deficit within 10 over the game’s final 18 minutes.
Johnston was unfazed as it often spaced the floor and knocked down a blend of tough shots and open looks from dribble penetration.
“We kept the game at our pace the whole time, never got sped up, never tried to slow down too much,” Kramer said. “We just made them play defense.
“We’ve all worked so hard and we’ve all got our confidence super high right now. When those (shots) start falling at the beginning of the game, it’s hard to stop us after that.”
For Cedar Falls, it was a stinging end to a memorable season.
Chase Courbat, Joe Knutson and Carter Janssen joined Wolf as senior starters. Senior reserves Joel Burris and and JayVon Ratleff played the game’s final minutes, and were also part of a culture of success within this program that has now followed back-to-back titles with semifinal runs the past two years.
Forming bonds as strong off the court as in the gym, Wolf credits his teammates for personal growth in addition to the gains he’s made as a basketball player.
“That’s kind of what hurts, having to say goodbye to those guys that I’ve grown up with,” Wolf said. “The things outside of basketball, learning how to better myself with those guys, that’s always going to be what’s with me the most – just how much they made me grow.”
Schultz said his seniors’ love for the game and each other is what made them a special class.
“It was truly a group that just enjoyed playing the game, enjoyed coming to practice, enjoyed being together, all the things that go on in inside the gym as a basketball family,” Schultz pointed out. “It was just a tremendous group in that respect.”
One of three juniors in the main rotation, Jacobson points out the seniors were model teammates on and off the court.
“They’re such a great group of guys, all of them,” Jacobson noted. “It was so fun for me this year and I learned so much from each of them. It’s going to be a lot different next year without seeing those guys in practice every day.
“It wasn’t always just about the basketball game, it was about our journey as a team. It was just so fun going game-by-game. And the fact that we were winning too, it just made it so much better.”
Johnston 64, Cedar Falls 51
JOHNSTON (12-4) – Trey Lewis 5-10 2-2 15, Steven Kramer 7-11 8-9 23, Reid Grant 4-8 0-0 10, Carter Borwick 1-1 4-6 6, Max Roquet 4-4 2-6 10, Tanner Kenin 0-0 0-0 0, Ajwad Iqbad 0-1 0-0 0, Nouvem Tangayan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-37 16-23 64.
CEDAR FALLS (20-1) – Landon Wolf 6-15 4-4 20, Trey Campbell 3-8 0-1 6, Carter Janssen 2-5 1-2 5, Joe Knutson 1-2 0-0 2, Chase Courbat 1-2 1-2 3, JayVon Ratleff 0-0 0-0 0, Carter Juhl 1-1 0-0 3, Dallas Bear 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter Jacobson 5-8 0-0 10, Aaron Brost 0-0 0-0 0, Joel Burris 0-1 2-2 2, Caeden Jansse 0-0 0-0 0, Owen Denholm 0-0 0-0 0, Aiden Sorenson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-42 8-11 51.
Johnston 16 15 14 19 – 64
Cedar Falls 8 9 8 26 – 51
3-poit goals – Johnston 6-14 (Lewis 3-7, Kramer 1-1, Grant 2-4, Iqbal 0-1, Ryan 0-1), CF 5-17 (Wolf 4-10, Campbell 0-2, Janssen 0-1, Juhl 1-1, Jacobson 0-3). Rebounds – Johnston 17 (Kramer 7), CF 26 (Courbat 7). Assists – Johnston 9 (Grant 4), CF 3 (three at 1). Steals – Johnston 7 (Roquet 3), CF 7 (Campbell 4). Turnovers – Johnston 10, CF 17. Total fouls – Johnston 10, CF 21, Fouled out – none.