State basketball: Flawless Johnston tames Cedar Falls

The Dragons scored 31 in the first half.

Johnston’s speedy guard Trey Lewis opened the game with his first of two 3-pointers steps beyond the NBA line as part of 15-point effort. Steven Kramer, a 6-foot-5 combo guard receiving NCAA Division I interest, was relentless off the drive and finished with a game-high 23 points on 7 of 11 shooting. Reid Grant added 10 points while Carter Borwick and Max Roquet made all five of their field goal attempts to complete an impressive performance from Johnston’s starting five.

“They’re a tremendous team and they came out ready to play and shot it well,” Schultz said. “We came out in zone and hoped maybe that would slow them down. We knew they were going to work to break us down off the dribble. We were worried about that going into the game.

“They got going there, we came out of that (zone) and we were having trouble guarding the bounce and it just seemed like everything was going for them. I give them a lot of credit.”

Johnston’s half-court offense helped neutralize a Cedar Falls attack that was unable to use transition opportunities to find easy baskets. The Tigers didn’t eclipse 10 points in a quarter until Landon Wolf knocked down four 3-pointers in a fourth quarter that his team entered trailing by 20.