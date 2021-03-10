State basketball: Cedar Falls gets defensive, fights past Senior

DES MOINES – Ryan Schultz was experiencing a little déjà vu when Dubuque Senior jumped out to a 10-point lead just over nine minutes into Wednesday afternoon's Class 4A state basketball quarterfinal.
The Tigers’ coach turned to his greatest hits album and repeated his message from the 2019 final that flipped a 12-point deficit against this same Dubuque Senior program into Cedar Falls’ second state title.
“I gave the same talk at that timeout,” Schultz recalls. “’There’s not an eight or 10-point shot. We’ve just got to get back into this by clawing one defensive possession at a time, trust our defense to ignite our offense,’ and that’s what our guys did.”
Cedar Falls held Senior scoreless during a 22-point run over an eight-plus minute stretch from the end of the first half through the majority of the third quarter as the top-ranked Tigers secured a 42-27 comeback victory inside Wells Fargo Arena.
Cedar Falls (20-0) advanced into a 6 p.m. Thursday semifinal game against Johnston (11-4). The Tigers have now won their last four state tournament openers with two titles preceding last year’s third-place finish.
“It means a lot,” Cedar Falls junior point guard Trey Campbell said, addressing the resilience his team displayed on Wednesday. “We don’t want to go home early. We don’t want to see our seniors crying. We want to keep going.”
Campbell and company couldn’t buy a basket into the second quarter. Cedar Falls opened 3 of 17 shooting and trailed 15-5 following a second score inside by Senior big man Jim Bonifas. A Rams team (12-9) that began the season 2-7 before adding transfer Kendrick Watkins-Hogue and putting together a nine-game win streak to state, displayed the early energy and determination to pull off a major upset.
“I just love the effort that every guy on the roster had and we all knew that it was going to take a team effort to come out like that and we did,” Bonifas said.
With shots missing their mark, Cedar Falls’ similarly experienced players embraced the fight it took on defense to flip the game in their favor. The Tigers encountered a halftime deficit, 20-19, for the first time all season. Senior’s Max Link, Sam Atkins and Cain McWilliams complemented Bofinas’ interior presence with baskets off dribble penetration.
“We have been good all year at being able to step up in some of those moments, even when we were down a few times,” Schultz said. “But I think we just kept talking and just trust that, that run is going to come. We’ve got to keep getting our stops.”
Cedar Falls held Senior to eight second-half points and used a 16-2 advantage in second-chance scoring and a 12-5 rebounding edge on the offensive glass to find a spark.
Campbell led the state’s top-ranked team with 12 points after making 3 of 5 second-half shots. Courbat finished 5 of 6 from the field for 10 points and six rebounds, and Carter Janssen drained a 3-pointer in each half as part of a 10-point game.
That balanced scoring was key with Senior’s defense locking down on Cedar Falls star Landon Wolf, who finished with three points on 1 of 8 shooting.
“It was really tough, but we had to really fight through,” Campbell said. “Our defensive end wasn’t going so well and that just transferred to our offense. We just had a bad half. We had to pick it up.
“We had to begin at the defensive end. As you can see in the second half, we held them to eight points and that just fueled our offense.”
During the Tigers’ go-ahead run, Cedar Falls retained possession on missed free throws for a pair of four-point trips down the court.
The first of those productive trips came after Campbell scored through contact late in the second quarter. A foul was called on Bonifas following a free throw miss and Campbell connected with Courbat off a baseline entry set for a layup.
Early in the third quarter, junior reserve Hunter Jacobson pulled down an offensive rebound in between three Ram defenders and drew a foul to set up the second four-point trip. Janssen used a box out to free Courbat up for a rebound off Jacobson’s free throw miss and the ball was swung over to Campbell, who scored through contact on the baseline for a three-point play.
Campbell and Dallas Bear added 3-pointers to cap the run as Cedar Falls off of a sudden led by 14 late in the third quarter.
“These guys are just not afraid of those moments,” Schultz said, assessing the state tournament debuts of Jacobson and Bear. “I think they want those moments. For guys that haven’t been down here to step up like Dallas and Hunter did is pretty remarkable.”
The defensive grit revealed during the Tigers’ most recent 2019 championship run is what Courbat saw resurface on this day as his team advanced.
“You can’t ever sit your head down at the state tournament,” Courbat said. “You’ve got to always have your head up. You always have to be confident because that’s what helps you claw back into the games.”
Schultz is hopeful that Wednesday’s early test will only serve to make his team stronger.
“Any time you face adversity and you can come out the other side and still stay alive in the postseason, I think that only helps you grow,” Schultz said. “We still want to get better and that doesn’t stop today. We want to get better tomorrow, too.
“If we can manage some of those situations that maybe we haven’t been in – a situation where we have a deficit at halftime and still come out ahead – that only helps us.”