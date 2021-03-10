State basketball: Cedar Falls gets defensive, fights past Senior

Campbell led the state’s top-ranked team with 12 points after making 3 of 5 second-half shots. Courbat finished 5 of 6 from the field for 10 points and six rebounds, and Carter Janssen drained a 3-pointer in each half as part of a 10-point game.

That balanced scoring was key with Senior’s defense locking down on Cedar Falls star Landon Wolf, who finished with three points on 1 of 8 shooting.

“It was really tough, but we had to really fight through,” Campbell said. “Our defensive end wasn’t going so well and that just transferred to our offense. We just had a bad half. We had to pick it up.

“We had to begin at the defensive end. As you can see in the second half, we held them to eight points and that just fueled our offense.”

During the Tigers’ go-ahead run, Cedar Falls retained possession on missed free throws for a pair of four-point trips down the court.

The first of those productive trips came after Campbell scored through contact late in the second quarter. A foul was called on Bonifas following a free throw miss and Campbell connected with Courbat off a baseline entry set for a layup.