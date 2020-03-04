You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Ansgar girls advance to Class 1A semifinals
0 comments
CLASS 1A GIRLS' STATE BASKETBALL

St. Ansgar girls advance to Class 1A semifinals

{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES – Saint Ansgar trailed for the first three quarters before using a fourth-quarter rally to win a Class 1A first-round girls’ state tournament game Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena over Montezuma, 51-46.

Behind Iowa recruit Shateah Wetering, the Bravettes (23-2) got off to a fast start as Wetering had 11 points in the first quarter as Montezuma lead 14-10.

The game was tied 18-all at halftime, before the Bravettes surged ahead by four through three, 32-28.

But the Saints (22-2) took the lead for good with 5 minutes and 10 seconds left in the fourth on freshman Madison Hilman’s bucket, 37-36.

Three Saint Ansgar players reached double figures  led by Grace Urbatsch’s 15. Hali Anderson had 13 points, four assists and four steals, while Brooklyn Hackbart had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Saints.

Wetering finished with 22 for Montezuma

St. Ansgar advances to the semifinals for the first time since 2001 when it lost to Rock Valley in the title game.

The Saints will face top-ranked Newell-Fonda at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The Mustangs, the defending champions, have won 52 consecutive games.

St. Ansgar 51, Montezuma 46

SAINT ANSGAR (22-2) – Hannah Patterson 0-2  0-0 0, Hali Anderson 4-12 5-6 13, Gracie Urbatsch 5-11 5-5 15, Brooklyn Hackbart 5-8 3-4 13, Madison Hillman 3-9 2-2 8, Lauren Bork 0-0 0-0 0, Megan Gooder 0-0 0-0 0, Maggie Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Adrianna Kruse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-43 15-17 51.

MONTEZUMA (23-2) – Maddy McKeag 0-4 0-0 0, Shateah Wetering 9-25 2-3 22, Elise Boulton 3-11 0-0 9, Shelby Conger 3-6  0-0 9, Dylan Holland 1-2 0-0 2, Shanae Wetering 1-3 2-2 4, Mia Boulton 0-1 0-0 0, Carissa VanZee 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 17-55 4-5 46.

Saint Ansgar;10;8;11;22  --  51

Montezuma;14;4;14;14 – 46

3-point goals – SA 0-5 (Patterson 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Hackbart 0-2). Montezuma (McKeag 0-4, Shat. Wetering 2-6, Boulton 3-9, Conger 3-5, Shan. Wetering 0-2). Rebounds – SA 35 (Hackbart 10). Montezuma 30 (Shat. Wetering 8). Assists – SA 6 (Anderson 4). Montezuma 8 (Shat. Wetering 4). Steals – SA 9 (Anderson 4). Montezuma 10 (Shat. Wetering 4). Turnovers – SA 15 (Anderson 7). Montezuma 14 (Boulton 5). Total fouls – Saint Ansgar 8, Montezuma 16. Fouled out – None.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News