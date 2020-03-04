St. Ansgar girls advance to Class 1A semifinals

St. Ansgar celebrates its 51-46 win over Montezuma in Class 1A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
DES MOINES – Saint Ansgar trailed for the first three quarters before using a fourth-quarter rally to win a Class 1A first-round girls’ state tournament game Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena over Montezuma, 51-46.
Behind Iowa recruit Shateah Wetering, the Bravettes (23-2) got off to a fast start as Wetering had 11 points in the first quarter as Montezuma lead 14-10.
The game was tied 18-all at halftime, before the Bravettes surged ahead by four through three, 32-28.
But the Saints (22-2) took the lead for good with 5 minutes and 10 seconds left in the fourth on freshman Madison Hilman’s bucket, 37-36.
Three Saint Ansgar players reached double figures led by Grace Urbatsch’s 15. Hali Anderson had 13 points, four assists and four steals, while Brooklyn Hackbart had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Saints.
Wetering finished with 22 for Montezuma
St. Ansgar advances to the semifinals for the first time since 2001 when it lost to Rock Valley in the title game.
The Saints will face top-ranked Newell-Fonda at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The Mustangs, the defending champions, have won 52 consecutive games.