Friday night's snowstorm forced the postponement of several sports events involving Waterloo and Cedar Falls high school teams.
The Midwest High School Hockey League-leading Waterloo Warriors were scheduled to host Ames, but that event was postponed indefinitely.
In basketball, the Cedar Falls at Linn-Mar boys' game was moved to Feb. 7, while the Linn-Mar at Cedar Falls girls' matchup was rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 26.
The Waterloo Columbus at Wapsie Valley girls-boys basketball doubleheader was moved to Feb. 8, while no new date was immediately announced for the Janesville at Waterloo Christian girls-boys twinbill.
