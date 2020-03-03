Slow start dooms Denver against Cascade

DES MOINES – The Denver girls’ basketball team started the year 0-4, but instead of folding the Cyclones fought back.
That fight showed Tuesday in a Class 2A state quarterfinal against top-seeded Cascade.
Denver made it to the final buzzer but a Cougar team that had made the state semifinals each of the past three seasons showed just a bit more mettle as Cascade scored a 41-28 victory at Wells Fargo Arena.
“We just kept working hard every day at practice and we knew we could be a really a good team and we got there,” sophomore Reese Johnson said.
In a defensive battle, Denver, despite holding Cascade to a season-low point total, could not overcome a 1 for 16 shooting performance in the first half. The Cyclones didn’t convert a field goal for the final 12 minutes and 36 seconds as the Cougars (26-0) built a 26-8 halftime lead.
“That 2-3 zone … it is hard to simulate that in practice,” Denver head coach Joe Frost said. “They knew what they wanted to leave, took away shooters early and we had to play a style we are not used to playing.
“I’m really proud of the girls. You watched them through the game. We started to get better. I think you watched a young team grow up a lot.”
The Cyclones (17-9) struggles came early and a veteran Cougar team pounced.
Denver’s only field goal in the first half was a 3-pointer by Jaden McMahon with 4:36 left in the first quarter that made it 5-3 Cascade.
Senior Nicole McDermott led Cascade’s charge, scoring 15 of her game-high 19 points in the first half.
“They were tough defensively, really strong inside,” McDermott said. “We had to find ways to score. We knew defensive stops would lead to scores and that is exactly what we did.”
McMahon and Johnson each scored eight points for the Cyclones, who will return four starters, three of them whom were either freshman or sophomores.
“I’m so proud of them,” McMahon, the lone senior starter said.
That young group showed it learned from a lean first half with a second-half effort that saw Denver outscore Cascade, 20-15.
“They battled their hearts out. It was great,” Frost said. “To be honest with you I couldn’t be any more proud about that second-half battle.”