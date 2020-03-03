Slow first half dooms Denver in first-round loss to Cascade

DES MOINES – The Denver girls’ basketball team started the year 0-4, but instead of folding the Cyclones fought back.

That fight showed Tuesday in a Class 2A state quarterfinal against top-seeded Cascade.

Denver made it to the final buzzer but a Cougar team that had made the state semifinals each of the past three seasons showed just a bit more mettle as Cascade scored a 41-28 victory at Wells Fargo Arena.

“We just kept working hard every day at practice and we knew we could be a really a good team and we got there,” sophomore Reese Johnson said.

In a defensive battle, Denver, despite holding Cascade to a season-low point total, could not overcome a 1 for 16 shooting performance in the first half where the Cyclones didn’t convert a field goal for the final 12 minutes and 36 seconds as the Cougars (26-0) built a 26-8 halftime lead.

“That 2-3 zone … it is hard to simulate that in practice,” Denver head coach Joe Frost said. “They knew what they wanted to leave, took away shooters early and we had to play a style we are not used to playing.

“I’m really proud of the girls. You watched them through the game. We started to get better. I think you watched a young team grow up a lot.”

