Senior spoils East's celebration
PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL

Senior spoils East's celebration

WATERLOO -- Dubuque Senior did nothing to help Waterloo East's boys' basketball team celebrate a milestone for head coach Steve McGraw Friday.

The third-ranked Rams may have given the Trojans something valuable just the same during an 85-53 win that showed a young East team what it takes to play at the highest level.

"I didn't know really what to expect tonight, but I will tell you I am disappointed in our team effort," said McGraw, who became just the fourth boys' basketball coach in Iowa to ever coach 1,000 career games.

"They got away from the game plan and we showed we are not mature enough to handle this tonight. Senior is a very good team and we couldn't keep up. We have to learn how to move the ball as a team and we did not do that tonight."

The Trojans (6-12) began the game matching up well with the potent Rams and with three minutes off the clock in the first quarter they only trailed 6-4.

Senior then flexed its muscle and went on a 14-0 run to build a 23-8 advantage after one period.

Attacking from all angles on the court, the Rams used scoring from 6-foot-5 center Jim Bonifas and long range shooting from Brock Medinger as both players scored eight points in the first eight minutes.

East made a run during the second quarter as Ramir Scott hit back-to-back 3s to cut the deficit to 32-25, but it didn't get any closer as Senior got the run stopped and outscored the Trojans 18-6 the rest of the half for a 40-26 lead.

Things didn't get much better for the home team in the second half on a night when East just never got into any rhythm.

"I want our guys to remember this game and learn from it," said McGraw. "There are some guys that don't play as a team and that affects everyone. Hopefully we will learn what we need to from all of this. We'll see."

Dub. Senior 85, East 53

DUBUQUE SENIOR (14-2, 9-1) -- Kendrick Watkins-Hogue , Daquon Lewis 4 0-0 8, Tyler Schuster 3 2-3 8, Cain McWilliams 2 1-2 5, Jim Bonifas 8 5-6 21, Brock Medinger 4 2-4 13, Max Link 5 2-2 15, Sam Akins ,0 6-8 6 Cole Smith 1 0-0 3, Dre Fagan-Lewis 0 0-0 0, Josh Wiepert 1 2-3 4, Keegan Steines 1 0-0 2, Brody Potts 0 0-0 0. Totals - 29 20-28 85.

WATERLOO EAST (6-12, 3-9) -- DJ Holmes 2 0-0 5, Ramir Scott 3 0-0 8, Trevion Labeaux 3 3-4 9, Martez Wiggley 1 1-2 3, Brian Keene 1 2-3 4, Shakur Wright 0 0-0 0, Kewone Jones 2 0-0 6, Develle Rambus 0 0-0 0, Jaquoi Harrington 0 0-0 0, Traer Owens 1 0-0 3 , Dayton Bruce 2 3-3 8 Craig Willingham 2 0-0 4, Damon Schmidt 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 9-12 53.

Dub. Senior;23;17;23;22 -- 85

Wat. East;8;18;14;13 -- 53

3-point goals -- Senior 7 (Medinger 3, Link 3, Smith), East 8 (Scott 2, Jones 2, Schmidt, Holmes, Owens, Bruce). Total fouls -- Senior 12, East 17. Fouled out -- none.

