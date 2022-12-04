Saturday Replay: WSR's Block wins at Donnybrook; Tigers swim strong in Ames

CORALVILLE – Waverly-Shell Rock’s Ryder Block captured the 138-pound title at the Dan Gable Donnybrook Saturday night at Xtream Arena.

Block edged Christian Coates of Liberty (Mo.) in the finals after scoring a technical fall over Tanner Hosick of Bellevue West (Neb.) in the semifinals.

The Go-Hawks had several other strong performances.

Baz Diaz and Jake Walker were second at 145 and 285, respectively.

Diaz dropped 1-0 decision to Gage Linsman of Liberty (Mo.) in the finals, while Walker came up short to Dillan Johnson of Joliet Catholic (Ill.), 7-4, in the finals.

McCrae Hagarty took third at 195 beating Fort Dodge’s Dreshaun Ross, 3-1, in sudden victory. Hagarty, an Iowa State recruit, lost 5-1 to Oklahoma State recruit Brayden Thompson of Lockport, Ill., in the semifinals.

The Go-Hawks’ Ryker Graff was eighth at 113.

Columbus Catholic’s Max Magayna was fifth at 170 earning a fall over Grant Moraski of Bellevue West in the fifth-place match.

Chris Davis Invitational: Nashua-Plainfield edged host Wapsie Valley, 232-228.5 to win Saturday.

The Huskies crowned ??? champions – Nic Brase (106), Jayden Rinken (113), Hayden Munn (120), Garret Rinken (126) and Kendrick Huck (132). N-P also got seconds from Eli Kalainoff at 160 and Isaac Jones at 285.

Wapsie Valley had a pair of champions – Garrett Miller at 152 and Keegon Brown at 220.

The Warriors saw Kaiden Belinsky (106), Brody Kleitsch (120), Dawson Schmit (126), Easton Krall (132), Kanen Decker (138) and Drew Lansing at 170 finish second.

Tripoli’s Giles Cowell won at 182.

Girls’ Wrestling

Cedar Falls flattens field: The Tigers racked up 346.5 points while winning the Willard Howell Invitational in Wapello Saturday.

The next nearest squad was North Scott who totaled 151 points.

Winning titles for Cedar Falls were Apryl Halsor at 125. Halsor pinned teammate Destiny Hoeppner in 1:52 in the championship match. It was Halsor’s third fall of the day.

Lainey Schreck captured the 135 title with a 2:13 pin of Carmen Faidley of Pleasant Valley. Lauren Nicholas pinned Megan Reid of Wapello in 55 seconds to win at 155.

The Tigers also got seconds from Hope Chiattello at 115 and Emmalee Scharar at 195.

Boys’ swimming

Cedar Falls fourth: The Tigers scored 306 points in a highly competitive Wittmer Invitational at Ames Saturday.

John Butler won both the 100 and 200 free, while Cole Wilson took first in the 100 breaststroke. Wilson was also third in the 200 individual medley.

Butler’s winning time in the 100 was 47.93 as he edged Pleasant Valley’s Will Gorman by .01 of a second. The 200 free saw him win another tight race as he touched in 1:45.29, .03 ahead of Kyle Gjorass of Johnston.

Wilson’s winning time in the 100 breaststroke was 1:00.41.

A pair of Cedar Falls relays took second. Drew Langner, Butler, Wilson and Jack Considine were second in the 200 Free Relay, and Langner, Considine, Grant Redfern and Butler were second in the 400 Free Relay.

Boys’ basketball

Waterloo West 80, Columbus Catholic 52: Keishaun Pendleton had 21 points and Si’Marion Anderson 19 as the Wahawks picked up a win over the Sailors.

Pendleton and Anderson combined to shoot 17 of 25 from the floor for West.

Nick Merrifield had 11 and Leo Christensen 10 to lead Columbus.

High School Hockey

Warriors fall to Mohawks: Dayton Neidert scored twice, but Mason City topped Waterloo Saturday, 8-2.

Kellen Kantaris had two goals and four assists to lead the Mohawks.