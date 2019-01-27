CEDAR RAPIDS -- Waterloo East placed three bowlers among the top eight individuals and captured the team title Saturday at the Mississippi Valley Conference divisional tournament contested at Lancer Lanes.
The Trojans posted a 2,831 score to top Western Dubuque's 2,740. Cedar Falls was sixth.
East's Abigail Williams was third individually at 405, Ashlee Snapp was fourth at 397 and Stephanie Burge placed sixth at 393.
In the boys' meet, Cedar Rapids Prairie took the title at 3,157. East was fourth (2,785) and Cedar Falls fifth (2,757).
Nick Helmers of Cedar Falls was third with a two-game series of 452. Nick Peterson of East shot 436 to place fifth and Austin Snyder of the Trojans claimed eighth at 423.
Boys' basketball
CEDAR FALLS 67, IOWA CITY HIGH 54: Cedar Falls had four players score in double figures as the Tigers dealt Iowa City High a 67-54 defeat Saturday night.
Logan Wolf led Cedar Falls (11-2) with 21 points, Chase Courbat added 14, Josh Ollendieck finished with 11 and Mason Abbas chipped in 10. Wolf also had six assists, and Courbat led the Tigers with eight rebounds.
College track and field
BLACK AND GOLD PREMIER: The University of Northern Iowa track and field teams picked up five wins and 15 top three finishes at the University of Iowa's Black and Gold Premier meet Saturday.
Tayshaun Cooper clocked an MVC-best 6.85 to win the Olympic Development section of the 60-meter dash, Lyndsie Schinkel won the 600 in 1:33.91, Alex Jackson took the unseeded 3,000 in 8:38.87, Darius King won the shot put at 59-2.25, and UNI's 4x400 relay ran 3:10.86 for a victory.
Panther runners-up were Keegan Tritle (shot), Patrice Watson (60 hurdles), Hunter Lavallee (600), Katie Nimrod (800), Alyssa Williams (mile), Cameron Cantrall (high jump) and the women's 4x400 relay.
