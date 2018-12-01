WATERLOO — Waterloo West capped a successful opening weekend of its girls’ basketball season by shutting down ninth-ranked Fairfield 58-41 Saturday afternoon at Siddens Gymnasium.
It was the second win in as many nights over a top 10 Class 4A opponent for West (2-0), which knocked off sixth-ranked Western Dubuque Friday.
Saturday, the Wahawks built a 28-17 halftime lead and put together a 20-point third quarter to blow the game open.
“That’s a good Fairfield team,” said West coach Tony Pappas. “We were really happy with our defense tonight. We feel good about beating two ranked teams back to back. It’s a real positive way to start season.”
West hit nine 3-point buckets and had four players score in double figures. NaTracia Ceaser had 13 points, Lauren Conrey 12, Gabby Moore 11 and Brooklynn Smith 10.
COLUMBUS 59, INDEPENDENCE 32: Waterloo Columbus opened its girls’ basketball season Saturday with a 59-32 win over Independence in a game played at Upper Iowa.
The Sailors got off to a slow start and trailed by two at the end of the first quarter, but their offense came to life in the second when they outscored the Mustangs, 25-7.
Ali Vesely had a double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds.
Columbus made 17 assists on 21 baskets.
Wrestling
AT FAIRBANK: Oelwein got individual titles from Bryan Graves at 170 pounds, Ernane Da Silva at 182 and Mason Kunkle at 220 as the Huskies edged Nashua-Plainfield for the Chris Davis Invitational team title Saturday at Wapsie Valley High School.
Waterloo Columbus had a pair of champions in 120-pounder Sam Hackett, who recorded a pin in the finals, and 126-pounder Jordan Newton.
AT JESUP: Waterloo West had three champions and captured the title at Saturday’s Jesup Invitational.
Teme Larson, Kaden Karns and Eddie Lanier won titles for the Wahawks, while Jackson Westemeier, Cole Knight, Lamarrion Jordan and Brendan Burton finished second in the round-robin event.
Larson had an impressive run to the 106-pound title with three pins, a technical fall and a decision while Karns pinned all three of his opponents at 113, as did Lanier at 138.
Host Jesup got titles from Jerret Delagardelle at 132, Bryce Gleiter at 145 and Izak Krueger at 160.
Boys’ swimming
TIGERS FINISH FOURTH: Ames ran away with the team title while Cedar Falls placed fourth Saturday at the Little Cyclones’ Mike Wittmer Invitational.
Dawson Bremner was runner-up in the 200 individual medley for the Tigers, clocking 2:04.49 to a 2:03.33 by Ankeny’s Mason Keinroth, and in the 100 butterfly where Ames’ Hanyu Ning touched in 53.91 to Bremner’s 54.20. Devin Myhr added a second in the 100 breaststroke, swimming 1:06.35 to winner Mason Keinroth of Ankeny’s 1:03.94.
Benson Redfern took third in the 500 freestyle (5:11.23) while Cedar Falls also got third-place finishes from its 200 medley relay of Graham Fry, Devin Myhr, Redfern and Matt Durbin and its 200 freestyle relay of Durbin, Bremner, Fry and Myhr.
Summaries
Girls’ basketball
WEST 58, FAIRFIELD 41
FAIRFIELD (3-1) — Ashley Bloomquist 2 2-2 7, Shaylin Drish 3 1-1 9, Jill Dunlap 0 2-2 2, Malory Jones 5 0-0 10, Kara Jeffrey 1 4-4 6, Destiny Gridley 2 2-4 7. Totals 13 11-13 41.
WATERLOO WEST (2-0) — NaTracia Ceaser 4 2-2 13, Lauren Conrey 4 0-2 12, Gabby Moore 3 4-4 11, Meredith Eighmey 2 0-4 4, Sierra Burt 0 1-2 1, Ashley Nystrom 0 0-0 0, Ajla Dzelic 0 0-0 0, Jaide Domatob 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Smith 5 0-0 10, Jada Draine 3 0-0 7. Totals 21 7-14 58.
Fairfield 10 7 10 14 — 41
Wat. West 15 13 20 10 — 58
3-point goals — Fairfield 4 (Bloomquist 1, Drish 2, Gridley 1), West 9 (Ceaser 3, Conrey 4, Moore 1, Draine 1). Total fouls — Fairfield 12, West 17. Fouled out — none. Technical foul — Bloomquist.
COLUMBUS 59, INDEPENDENCE 32
INDEPENDENCE (0-3) — Lainie Butters 2 1-4 5, Nikki Higgins 1 0-0 2, Anna Ruffcorn 1 2-3 5, Mary Puffett 3 1-3 9, Taylor Wendt 3 0-0 6, Sophie Wolf 1 0-0 2, Jadyn Schultz 0 3-6 3, Mary Stivers 0 0-0 0, Reese Martin 0 0-0 0, Cora Krueger 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 7-16 32.
COLUMBUS (1-0) — Eva Christensen 0 0-0 0, Emily Surma 0 0-0 0, Reagan Lindsay 4 2-2 11, Maliayah Little 4 2-5 14, Hannah Hewitt 1 0-0 2, Molly Fereday 0 0-1 0, Sydney Schultz 2 0-2 4, Chloe Butler 0 0-0 0, Maddy Knipp 1 0-0 2, Ella Clasen 0 0-0 0, Kayla Sproul 2 0-0 5, Ali Vesely 7 7-10 21. Totals 21 12-20 59.
Independence 12 7 5 8 — 32
Columbus 19 25 16 8 — 59
3-pt. goals — Independence 3 (Ruffcorn 1, Puffett 2). Columbus 5 (Lindsay 1, Little 3, Sproul 1). Total fouls — Independence 23, Columbus 17. Fouled out — Puffett, Schultz
Wrestling
AT FAIRBANK
Team standings — 1. Oelwein 143, 2. Nashua-Plainfield 139.5, 3. Wapsie Valley 134, 4. North Linn 102, 5. Riceville 81.5, 6. South Winneshiek 77, 7. Anamosa 69, 8. Tripoli 61, 9. HLV 60, 10. Columbus 56, 11. Waukon 55, 12. Central City-Springville 28.
Championship matches
106 — Ethan Maldonado (SW) maj. dec. Gage Engelbart (Ana), 14-6.
113 — Jakob Whitinger (N-P) tech. fall over Phillip French (SW), 23-8.
120 — Sam Hackett (Col) pinned Ethan Kupka (HLV), :44.
126 — Jordan Newton (Col) maj. dec. Blaine Baumgartner (NL), 10-2.
132 — Curtis Schott (NL) dec. Tylen Hirsch (WV), 10-3.
138 — Drew Fox (Rice) dec. Reese Welcher (WV), 5-3.
145 — Lawson Losee (Rice) pinned Miles Hansmeier (Wauk), 1:31.
152 — Brady Henderson (NL) maj. dec. Logan Schnuelle (SW), 12-1.
160 — Nathan Keating (Ana) dec. Nathan Hyde (WV), 6-2.
170 — Bryan Graves (Oel) pinned Caden Fontinel (HLV), 2:25.
182 — Ernane Da Silva (Oel) dec. Quinton Rechkemmer (NL), 5-3.
195 — Brady Brocka (Trip) pinned Carter Mauer (Rice), 3:08.
220 — Mason Kunkle (Oel) dec. Mitchel Marr (Rice), 3-2.
285 — Rylan Duffy (WV) pinned Nile Coghlan (CC-Spr.), 1:41.
AT JESUP
Team standings — 1. Waterloo West 251, 2. New Hampton/Turkey Valley 243, 3. North Tama 179, 4. AGWSR 171, 5. Jesup 123, 6. North Fayette Valley 116, 7. Postville 112, 8. West Branch 108, 9. Crestwood 55, 10. Maquoketa 0.
Individual placewinners
106 — 1. Teme Larson (West), 2. Ali Gerbracht (AGWSR), 3. Riley Rankin (Postville)
113 — 1. Kaden Karns (West), 2. Traer Bodley (Postville), 3. Carter Littlefield (Jesup)
120 — 1. Trey Lashbrook (AGWSR), 2. Johnny Dreckman (NH/TV), 3. Tyler Siemen (W. Branch)
126 — 1. Caleb Hughes (Postville), 2. Jackson Westemeier (West), 3. Dylan Usher (NH/TV)
132 — 1. Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup), 2. Cole Knight (West), 3. Brayden Anderson (NH/TV)
138 — 1. Eddie Lanier (West), 2. Joseph Seydel (W. Branch), 3. Ashton Bradley (N. Tama)
145 — 1. Bryce Gleiter (Jesup), 2. Lamarrion Jordan (West), 3. Alex Streif (NFV)
152 — 1. Brody Roder (AGWSR), 2. Ryan Pickar (NH/TV), 3. Landen Schemmel (Crest)
160 — 1. Izak Krueger (Jesup), 2. Cory Isenhower (N. Tama), 3. Mitch Pickar (NH-TV)
170 — 1. Nolan Knutson (NH/TV), 2. Morgan Hartz (W. Branch), 3. Cale Culver (AGWSR)
182 — 1. Zade Podhajsky (N. Tama), 2. Marcus Herold (NH/TV), 3. Jacob Haley (AGWSR)
195 — 1. Chase Morrison (N. Tama), 2. Brendan Burton (West), 3. Colton Schupbach (NFV)
220 — 1. Isaac Steffans (Postville), 2. Landon Moorman (NH/TV), 3. Beau Henry (NFV)
285 — 1. Drake Bloem (W. Branch), 2. Jackson Blue (NFV), 3. Xander Bradley (N. Tama)
AT INDEPENDENCE
Team standings – 1. Christian Brothers College 299.0, 2. Scott West 271.5, 3. Solon 260.0, 4. Lisbon 251.0, 5. Fennimore 247.0, 6. Osage 233.0, 7. Fort Dodge 231.0, 8. Ankeny 227.0, 9. Dubuque Hempstead 218.0, 10. Iowa City West 212.5, 11. Independence 207.5, 12. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 199.5, 13. Crestwood 197.0, 14. New Hampton 196.0, 15. Linn-Mar 170.5, 16. Cedar Rapids Prairie 169.0, 17. Fort Madison 167.5, 18. Carlisle 151.0, 19. Smithville 134.0, 20. Des Moines Lincoln 133.0, 21. Marian Catholic 131.0, 22. Alburnett 115.0, 23. South Tama 109.0, 24. Notre Dame, Burlington 107.0, 25. Maquoketa 103.5, 26. North Fayette Valley 96.0, 27. Algona 83.0, 28. Pleasant Valley 76.0, 29. Cedar Rapids Xavier 75.0, 30. Clear Creek Amana 73.5, 31. Waterloo East 50.0, 32. Des Moines Roosevelt 42.5, 33. Mediapolis 0.0.
Championship matches
106 – Blaine Frazier (Notre Dame) dec. Carter Fousek (Crest) 9-0.
113 – Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge) pinned Austin Kegley (Prairie), 3:20.
120 – Hunter Garvin (IC West) pinned Kaden Anderlik (Crest), 5:58.
126 – Cael Hapel (Lisbon) dec. Caleb Rathjen (Ankeny) 6-4.
132 – Travis Ford-Melton (Marian) dec. Vincetn Zerban (Christian Bros.) 5-1.
138 – Cobe Siebrecht (Lisbon) dec. Wyatt Henson (Christian Bros.) 11-2.
145 – Joshua Saunders (Christian Bros) pinned Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley, 1:44
152 – Reese Heller (Marian) pinned Kyle Prewitt (Christian Bros,) 3:16.
160 – Zach Williams (Christian Bros.) dec. Jace Demmers (Scott West) 5-4.
170 – Spencer Mooberry (Osage) pinned Colter Bye (Crest), 1:32.
182 – Jacob Wempen (Linn-Mar) dec. Will Hoeft (I.C. West) 12-4.
195 – Sam Hayes (Ft. Madison) pinned Evan Rosonke (New Hampton), 2:39.
220 – Mike Hoyle (Solon) dec. Tanner Schultz (Linn-Mar) 7-4.
285 – Spencer Trenary (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) pinned Romello Gray (Ankeny), 0:28.
