FAYETTE -- Waterloo Columbus heated up in the fourth quarter and throttled Kee High of Lansing 71-46 in a boys' basketball matchup at Upper Iowa University Saturday.
The Sailors (3-5) led just 29-26 at halftime and 37-33 after three quarters, but outscored the Hawks 34-13 over the final eight minutes to secure the win.
Four players scored in double figures for Columbus. Cannon Butler and Ben Trost had 14 points each, Charlie Dugan added 11 and Ben Skyles chipped in 10. Butler also had a team-high 12 rebounds.
The Sailors shot 50 percent overall for the game and made 8 of 22 shots from 3-point range. Skyles and Trost knocked down three 3-pointers apiece.
Kee High fell to 3-6 for the season.
