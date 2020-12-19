Saturday metro roundup: Cedar Falls basketball teams sweep Mason City

MASON CITY – The third time was the charm for Cedar Falls Saturday afternoon against Mason City.
The Tigers corralled a pair of offensive rebounds and freshman Grace Knutson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining as Cedar Falls prevailed, 71-69.
Class 5A’s No. 5-ranked Tigers were challenged less than 24 hours removed from a heartbreaking overtime loss to Waterloo West. Anaya Barney led Cedar Falls with 28 points and Knutson knocked down three of her team’s 10 3-pointers for 11 points.
Mason City also hit 10 3-pointers in the game, but was outscored by two points at the free throw line.
“I think it’s a good test for us and it’s a good opportunity for us to challenge ourselves in that way,” Cedar Falls coach Gregg Groen said, addressing the back-to-back thrillers. “After a big game last night we were a little leg weary. In games like this you just need to find a way to win.”
WATERLOO WEST 70, COLUMBUS 46: West secured its second metro victory in as many nights.
Sahara Williams made three 3-pointers and led the Wahawks with 22 points. Halli Poock (17 points) and Gabby Moore (12 points) also were key contributors.
Columbus was paced by Morgan Bradley’s 15 points. Ali Vesely finished with 14 points before fouling out.
Boys
CEDAR FALLS 75, MASON CITY 37: Class 4A’s No. 2-ranked Tigers continued their dominance.
Landon Wolf led Cedar Falls with a 30-point total that included five 3-pointers. Chase Courbat added 14 points inside.
Summaries
Girls
CEDAR FALLS 71, MASON CITY 69
CEDAR FALLS (5-1) – Sarah Albaugh 1 1 0-0 5, Anaya Barney 9 1 7-9 28, Grace Knutson 1 3 0-0 11, Anna Sandvold 1 2 2-2 10, Sydney Remmert 1 1 3-3 8, Jasmine Barney 0 2 1-2 7, Morgan Linck 1 0 0-0 2. Totals 14 10 13-16 71.
MASON CITY (0-7) – Jada Williams 7 2 5-9 24, Ashley Latham 1 3 0-0 11, Grace Berding 3 0 4-4 10, Reggie Spotts 2 5 3-4 22, Kelsey McDonough 1 0 1-1 3. Totals 14 10 11-18 69.
Cedar Falls 17 17 23 14 — 71
Mason City 14 21 16 18 – 69
3-point goals – Cedar Falls 10 (Knutson 3, J. Barney 2, Sandvold 2, A. Barney, Albaugh, Remmert), Mason City 10 (Spotts 5, Latham 3, Williams 2). Total fouls – Cedar Falls 15, Mason City 12. Fouled out – none.
Waterloo West 70, Columbus 46
WEST (3-1) – Halli Poock 6 3-7 17, Sahara Williams 7 5-5 22, Gabby Moore 5 0-0 12, Sierra Burt 2 0-0 5, Ajla Dzelic 1 0-0 3, Jaide Domatob 3 0-0 6, Niya McGee 0 0-0 0, TaNeesa Martin 0 0-0 0, Izzy Lederman 1 0-0 3, Sierra Moore 0 2-2 2, Bri McPoland 0 0-1 0. Total 25 10-22 70.
COLUMBUS (4-3) – Eva Christensen 1 0-0 3, Faith Freshwater 1 0-0 2, Morgan Bradley 4 7-9 15, Reagan Lindsay 1 0-0 2, Maddy Knipp 1 0-0 3, Ali Vesley 5 4-4 14, Ella Clausen 0 0-1 0, Chloe Butler 1 2-2 5, Molly Fereday 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 13-16 46.
West 22 17 26 5 – 70
Columbus 6 13 14 13 – 46
3-point West 10 (Poock 2, Williams 3, Moore 2, Burt, Dzelic, Lederman), Columbus (Freshwater, Knipp, Butler). Total fouls – West 17, Columbus 14. Fouled out – Vesely.
Boys
CEDAR FALLS (4-0) – Landon Wolf 30, Trey Campbell 7, Dallas Bear 6, Hunter Jacobson 4, Aaron Brost 6, Carter Janssen 4, Joe Knutson 4, Chase Courbat 14.
MASON CITY (2-5) – Jess Cornick 2, Isaiah Washington 2, Corey Miner 17, Kale Hobart 4, Brandon Shipman 6, Carson Siemons 2, Keenen Wiley 3, Davion Maxwell 1.
Cedar Falls 24 7 19 25 – 75
Mason City 9 16 4 8 – 37
3-point goals – Cedar Falls 8 (Wolf 5, Bear 2, Campbell), Mason City 2 (Miner, Wiley). Total fouls – Cedar Falls 8, Mason City 6. Fouled out – none.
