Saturday metro roundup: Cedar Falls basketball teams sweep Mason City

MASON CITY – The third time was the charm for Cedar Falls Saturday afternoon against Mason City.

The Tigers corralled a pair of offensive rebounds and freshman Grace Knutson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining as Cedar Falls prevailed, 71-69.

Class 5A’s No. 5-ranked Tigers were challenged less than 24 hours removed from a heartbreaking overtime loss to Waterloo West. Anaya Barney led Cedar Falls with 28 points and Knutson knocked down three of her team’s 10 3-pointers for 11 points.

Mason City also hit 10 3-pointers in the game, but was outscored by two points at the free throw line.

“I think it’s a good test for us and it’s a good opportunity for us to challenge ourselves in that way,” Cedar Falls coach Gregg Groen said, addressing the back-to-back thrillers. “After a big game last night we were a little leg weary. In games like this you just need to find a way to win.”

WATERLOO WEST 70, COLUMBUS 46: West secured its second metro victory in as many nights.

Sahara Williams made three 3-pointers and led the Wahawks with 22 points. Halli Poock (17 points) and Gabby Moore (12 points) also were key contributors.