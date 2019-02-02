GILBERTVILLE — Don Bosco wrapped up Iowa Star Conference play with a 77-35 boys’ basketball win over Waterloo Christian Saturday.
The Dons finished with a 10-2 mark in league play and stand a half-game behind Dunkerton.
Zach Huff connected on four 3-pointers in the second quarter to help Don Bosco outscore the Regents 28-6 in the period. He finished with 14 points, while Jack Kelley led all scorers with 18 points.
For the Regents, John Zwack had 12.
Girls’ basketball
DON BOSCO 41, WAT. CHRISTIAN 28: Waterloo Christian got off to a strong start, but Don Bosco rallied to claim a 41-28 Iowa Star Conference girls’ win Saturday.
The Regents, searching for their first victory, led 15-6 after the opening quarter. The Dons (3-13, 3-8) surrendered just two points in the second period to climb within two points and took a 26-24 lead after three quarters. A 13-2 closing run sealed the victory.
Marissa McFadden scored 17 points to lead Don Bosco, while Amber Smith finished with a game-high 18 for Waterloo Christian.
Summaries
Girls’ basketball
DON BOSCO 41, WAT. CHRISTIAN 28
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (0-18,0-11) — Sidra Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Anne Ochsner 0 0-0 0, Amber Smith 9 0-2 18, Alison White 1 0-0 2, Megan Neifer 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Walston 0 0-0 0, Autumn Borkowitz 2 1-2 6, Gracie Davis 0 0-0 0, Grace Sliger 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 1-3 28.
DON BOSCO (3-13, 3-8) — Madelyn Reagan 0 0-1 0, Calli Thome 3 2-4 8, Marissa McFadden 5 7-8 17, Kennedi Purdy 3 0-1 8, Julie Thiry 0 1-2 1, Brooke Zoll 1 2-4 5, Hanna Schulte 0 0-0 0, Jenna Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 12-20 41.
Wat. Christian 15 2 7 4 — 28
Don Bosco 6 9 11 15 — 41
3-point goals — Wat. Christian 1 (Borkowitz 1), Don Bosco 3 (Purdy 2, Zoll 1). Total fouls — Wat. Christian 18, Don Bosco 8. Fouled out — Ochsner.
Boys’ basketball
DON BOSCO 77, WAT. CHRISTIAN 35
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (1-18, 0-12 ) — John Zwack 5 0-0 12, Carson Rowenhorst 3 0-1 8, Dominick Jones 2 0-0 6, Elliott Flynn 3 0-0 6, Isaiah Krause 1 0-1 3. Totals 14 0-0 35.
DON BOSCO (14-4, 10-2) — Michael Allen 3 0-0 6, Jack Kelley 7 3-3 18, Lewis Havel 3 0-0 7, Zach Huff 5 0-0 14, Kobe Allen 3 0-0 7, Cael Tenold 2 3-4 7, Luke Becker 1 0-0 2, Mason Denton 2 0-2 4, Kendall Becker 6 0-0 1, Tyler Even 0 0-2 0. Totals 32 6-11 77.
Wat. Christian14 6 8 7 — 35
Don Bosco 24 28 14 11 — 77
3-point goals — Waterloo Christian 7 (Zwack 2, Rowenhorst 2, Jones 2, Krause 1). Dob Bosco 7 (Kelly 1, Havel 1, Huff 4, Allen 1). Total fouls — Waterloo Christian 10, Don Bosco 11. Fouled out — none.
