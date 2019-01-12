HUDSON -- Don Bosco of Gilbertville won 10 individual titles on the way to the team championship at Saturday's Hudson Invitational wrestling tournament.
Waterloo Columbus placed ninth.
Garrett Funk, Daniel Kimball, Michael McClelland, Easton Larson, Cael Frost, Max Wettengel, Cade Tenold, Carson Tenold, Thomas Even and Noah Pittman were Don Bosco's champions.
Sam Hackett recorded a pin in the third-place match at 120 pounds for Columbus' top finish.
WEST DES MOINES VALLEY DUALS: Cedar Falls split its matches and finished second to host West Des Moines Valley in a dual tournament that was reduced to three teams by Saturday's snowstorm.
The Tigers topped Oak Park, 48-18, but dropped a 39-27 dual meet to host Valley, which went 2-0. Jacob Penrith won both his matches for the Tigers with a major decision and a pin, while Jackson Barth was 2-0 with a pin and a decision and Dakota Southworth 2-0 with a decision and a forfeit victory.
DECORAH DUALS: St. Charles (Minn.) won the championship pool and Waterloo West took the consolation title Saturday at the Decorah Duals.
St. Charles earned the overall title with a 42-37 win over host Decorah, which finished second.
West went 1-2 in pool matches, defeating Waukon 56-24 but falling to St. Charles 42-28 and South Winneshiek 39-37. In the consolation pool, the Wahawks topped Postville 51-16 and Wapsie Valley 46-30.
Teme Larson (106), Kaden Karns (113) and Cole Knight (138) went 5-0 for West. Larson's wins included a pin and three major decisions, while Karns had two pins and a major and Knight pinned four opponents. Christian Chapman, Brenden Burton, Adam Teare and Jackson Hicks had four wins each.
C.R. JEFFERSON J-HAWK INVITATIONAL: Underwood edged out Iowa City High for the team title at Saturday's Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawk Invitational.
Waterloo East finished 10th. The Trojans had a champion in Chryshaun Taylor, who had two pins while going 5-0 at 126 pounds. Aidan Ernst finished second for East, falling in the finals at 138.
Boys' swimming
JIM VOSS INVITATIONAL: Cedar Falls got a win from Dawson Bremner but the Tigers finished fourth overall in a loaded field at Cedar Rapids Washington's Jim Voss Invitational.
West Des Moines Valley edged Waukesha South (Wis.) 365-358 for the team title.
Bremner won the 100 butterfly in 54.10 and was also second in the 200 individual medley while the Tigers took third in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Girls' basketball
CEDAR VALLEY CHRISTIAN 46, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 29: Waterloo Christian hung with Cedar Valley Christian into the third quarter before fading late in a 46-29 non-conference girls' basketball defeat Saturday.
The Regents trailed just 25-18 at halftime, but went cold in the third quarter when they scored just three points and fell behind 35-20.
Sydney Singh led Waterloo Christian with 13 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.