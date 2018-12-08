DECORAH -- The Iowa-Minnesota Border Battle wasn't much of a battle for the Cedar Falls High girls' basketball team Saturday.
The Tigers, ranked fifth in Iowa's Class 5A rankings, routed Rochester Century 47-13.
Cedar Falls allowed the Panthers only two points in the opening period and held them scoreless in the second to take a 34-2 lead at the half.
Anaya Barney led the Tigers with 15 points and Emerson Green added 14.
Cedar Falls is now 5-0 while Century dropped to 0-5.
Wrestling
WESTERN DUBUQUE DUALS: Cedar Falls went 3-1 Saturday at the Western Dubuque Duals.
The Tigers defeated Savanna 54-27 but fell to Western Dubuque 37-34 in pool matches, then topped Williamsburg 36-30 and Dakota 44-28 in the championship round.
Jacob Penrith was 4-0 on the day with three pins and a forfeit victory, and Trevor Fisher also went 4-0 with two pins and two decisions. Dylan Whitt, Jackson Barth, Jack Plagge, Christian Simpson, Lincoln Willett, Collin Bohnenkamp and Justin Campbell all went 3-1.
KNOXVILLE INVITATIONAL: Waterloo West posted a fifth-place finish at the Knoxville Invitational, which was won the Southeast Polk's JV team.
Teme Larson and Kaden Karns made the finals for the Wahawks at 106 and 113, respectively, but settled for second place, as did Cole Knight at 132 pounds.
Adam Teare took third for West at 195.
OELWEIN INVITATIONAL: Waterloo East matched team champion Oelwein with three winners at the Oelwein Invitational.
Cadin Herrman of East pinned all five of his opponents, three in the first period, on the way to the 120-pound title. Eli Sallis had three pins and a major decision among his five wins at 138, and Matthew Cary racked up four pins and a medical forfeit on the way to the 160-pound title for the Trojans.
Drake Logan, Joey Barron and Bryan Graves won titles for Oelwein. Graves pinned all five of his foes. Jesup got a championship from Carter Littlefield at 113, while Bowen Munger of Starmont had five pins on the way to the 126-pound crown.
NASHUA-PLAINFIELD INVITATIONAL: Nashua-Plainfield, Waterloo Columbus and Hudson each had a champion at Saturday's Nashua-Plainfield Invitational.
Jakob Whitinger won the 113-pound title for host Nashua-Plainfield, pinning his opponent in 31 seconds in the finals.
Sam Hackett earned a sudden victory decision at 120 for Columbus, and Ethan Fulcher won a 4-1 decision for the 170-pound title.
Hudson also had five runners-up -- Karter Krapfl, Tate Entriken, Trey Jochumsen, Aiden Zook and Caleb Koelling.
