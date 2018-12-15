WATERLOO — The west side of Waterloo had a maroon hue Saturday night as Waterloo West swept a girls-boys non-conference basketball doubleheader from Waterloo Columbus.
The Wahawk girls pulled away in the final three quarters for a 65-43 victory, then the boys raced past the Sailors, 67-32.
Saturday night’s opener was a tight affair after the first quarter as Columbus’ Maliyah Little hit two 3s to keep the score close at 18-10.
“You hit shots and that can allow you to stay in a game,” said Columbus head coach Cory O’Brien. “That kept us in the game for the early part of it tonight.”
But West coach Tony Pappas put his team into full-court press in the second quarter ,which led to a 25-10 eight-minute period and a comfortable halftime cushion.
“We came out a little slow but the girls stepped it up in the second quarter and you have to give them credit for that,” said Pappas.
While the Wahawks cruised in the second half, senior NaTracia Ceaser provided one more reason to celebrate by scoring the 1,000th point of her career in the third quarter.
“It’s a blessing,” said Ceaser. “It’s not something you get easily and I’m really blessed.”
Ceaser ended the night with 13 points, while Little was the game’s high scorer with 15, thanks to four threes.
Columbus’ O’Brien was most impressed by several defensive individual efforts from his team.
“Ali Vesely and Reagan Lindsay had tough match-ups tonight and played really hard all night against them,” said the Sailors coach.
The West boys took over in the nightcap.
Junior Caleb Haag provided several highlights, including a first-quarter dunk that electrified the visiting stands as West climbed to an 18-0 lead.
Columbus finally scored with 18.9 seconds left in the opening quarter, struggling against the quick Wahawk defense.
“Haag is getting better every game, Isaiah Johnson is who he is and he’s been good for awhile, but Amar Kulijovic worked hard tonight and his hard work every day is starting to show,” said Wahawk coach Cliff Berinobis.
Boxscores
Girls
WEST 65, COLUMBUS 43
WATERLOO WEST (4-2) — Brooklynn Smith 3 2-4 8, Jada Draine 4 3-4 13, Lauren Conrey 4 2-4 10, NaTracia Ceaser 5 0-0 13, Meredith Eighmey 2 1-2 5, Gabby Moore 6 1-2 14, Sierra Burt 1 0-0 2, Ashley Nystrom 0 0-0 0, Jaime Domatob 0 0-0 0, Ajla Dzelic 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 9-16 65.
WATERLOO COLUMBUS (1-6) — Sydney Schultz 0 2-4 2, Reagan Lindsay 0 0-0 0, Maliyah Little 5 1-1 15, Emily Surma 1 2-2 5, Ali Vesely 4 2-2 10, Kayla Sproul 4 0-0 11, Chloe Butler 0 0-1 0, Molly Fereday 0 0-0 0, Mandy Knipp 0 0-0 0, Ella Clasen 0 0-0 0, Eva Christiansen 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-10 43.
West 18 25 9 13 — 65
Columbus 22 10 10 11 —43
3-point goals — West 6 (Draine 2, Ceaser 3, Moore 1), Columbus 8 (Little 4, Sproul 3, Surma 1). Total fouls — West 15, Columbus 13. Fouled out — Schultz, Smith.
Boys
WEST 67, COLUMBUS 32
WATERLOO WEST (4-1) — Isaiah Johnson 4 2-2 10, Sebastian Gunderson 0 2-4 2, Caleb Haeg 8 4-7 20, Jaden Keller 3 1-1 7, Michael Robinson 3 1-1 7, Amar Kulijovic 3 4-4 10, Mondre Lagow 2 1-2 6, Armin Kulijovic 0 0-0 0, Nate Ewell 0 0-0 0, Luke Fordyce 1 0-0 2, Chris Brown 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 15-21 67.
WATERLOO COLUMBUS (0-6) — Daniel Buchanan 0 4-4 4, Charlie Dugan 2 1-2 5, Cannon Butler 2 2-2 6, Robert Porth 0 3-4 3, Parker Westhoff 0 0-0 0, Carter Gallagher 1 0-0 2, Trey Mudd 0 0-0 0, Reed Ulss 0 3-4 3, Blake Freeseman 0 0-0 0, Jarret Kruse 3 2-5 9, David Ryan 0 0-0 0, Kris Luke 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 15-21 32.
West 18 17 18 14 — 67
Columbus 2 16 6 8 — 32
3-point goals — West 2 (Lagow, Brown), Columbus 1 (Kruse). Total fouls — West 12, Columbus 17. Fouled out — Porth.
